Fresh off the White Lotus, Aubrey Plaza is joining another iconic cast. This time put together by legendary director Francis Ford Coppola. Photos emerged on Monday and a notably blonde Plaza shooting scene with Adam Driver in Atalanta on the set of Coppola’s long-simmering passion project Megalopolis. Plaza was dressed in a form-fitting, knee-length gray dress with a deep neckline, and a pair of matching suede boots wrapped in gold chains.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Her co-star was in a short black coat, then a black trench coat with a beanie. Both actors stopped to speak with Coppola as they worked on the scene in front of a vintage car. Plaza also wrapped up in a long black coat in between takes, and in one shot a fur jacket.

Coppola has spent $120 million of his own money to bring this project to life, according to Variety. It also stars Forest Whitaker, Chloe Fineman, Dustin Hoffman, Shia LaBeouf, and Nathalie Emmanuel. He wrote the screenplay for the film in the early eighties, and has been described as about “an architect wants to rebuild New York City as a utopia following a devastating disaster.”

Coppola told GQ magazine that Hollywood executives reacted to his pitch for Megalopolis the “same way they did when I had won five Oscars and was the hottest film director in town and walked in with Apocalypse Now and said, ‘I’d like to make this next.’ I own Apocalypse Now. Do you know why I own Apocalypse Now?’Because no one else wanted it.”

Coppola added, “So imagine, if that was the case when I was 33 or whatever the age and I had won every award and had broken every record and still absolutely no one wanted to join me, [then how do you think they’re reacting now?] I know that Megalopolis, the more personal I make it, and the more like a dream in me that I do it, the harder it will be to finance.”