Audrey Hepburn is one of Hollywood’s most beloved stars, but her life was as fascinating as any of her famous film roles. From suffering under the Nazi occupation of Holland during her childhood, to her movie career, motherhood, and work with UNICEF, there’s much about Hepburn’s story that deserves to be told. Now, her biography is coming to the small screen, and while details are scant, here’s what we know about the show.

The series will be written by Jacqueline Hoyt, reported Variety. Hoyt has plenty of dramatic television writing credits under her belt: she’s worked on The Good Wife, The Underground Railroad, and Dietland. She’ll be crafting Hepburn’s story using source material from Audrey at Home: Memories of My Mother's Kitchen, which was written by her son, Luca Dotti. The book features biographical vignettes from Hepburn’s life, along with her favorite cooking recipes that she gathered from years of traveling around the world.

Dotti will also help produce the show. Having family on hand can only ensure that Hepburn’s portrayal is as honest, accurate, and loving as possible — and while we don’t know who will play the legendary actress, there is plenty of young talent to go around, so let the dream casting commence. Lily Collins and her eyebrows were absolutely born to play with role.