After about four years together, Bad Bunny and jewelry designer Gabriela Berlingeri finally made their red carpet debut last night at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Berlingeri was there to support Bunny as he took home ten awards throughout the night, including one for Artist of the Year.

Wearing a powder blue suit with white platform loafers, Bunny stood arm-in-arm with Berlingeri, who was dressed in a multicolored, strappy dress with a thigh high slit. Bunny later changed into an off-white double-breasted suit to accept some of his awards during the ceremony. The man never passes up an opportunity for maximum style.

Bunny and Berlingeri first met in Puerto Rico in 2017 and have been dating ever since, though they didn’t go public until February 2020, when they were spotted at Miami Heat game together. In March of that year, Bunny shared a photo with Berlingeri on his Instagram, finally confirming the couple. Bunny opened up more about his relationship in a cover story for Rolling Stone, which is filled with photos of Bunny, taken by Berlingeri herself.

“I am happy with her,” he said. “[People] don’t know she has helped me a lot in emotional aspects when I needed it the most.”

John Parra/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images