Haute Couture Week in Paris got an enchanting early start on Sunday, July 6, with the inaugural Bal d'Été at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs—a cinematic evening conceived by none other than Sofia Coppola. Held inside the nave of the museum, the black-tie gala gathered 300 guests from the worlds of fashion, art, film, and design for a night that married French heritage with Coppola’s signature dreamy minimalism.

Tasked with serving as artistic director for the fundraiser, Coppola envisioned the event as she would a party scene in one of her films: lush, romantic, and imbued with the ease of summer. Drawing inspiration from legendary Parisian hostesses like Countess Jacqueline de Ribes and the opulence of the famed 1971 Proust Ball, Coppola imagined a garden brought indoors. Florist Thierry Boutemy, who worked on Coppola’s film Marie Antoinette, transformed the venue with abundant floral arrangements, while wrought iron furniture and flickering candles added a fairytale touch.

Upon arrival, guests including Penélope Cruz, Keira Knightley, Kirsten Dunst, and Marisa Berenson made their way to tables set with fresh cut blooms and a menu created by Paris hotspot Septime. There was an easy warmth among the crowd, with Coppola’s teenage daughters Romy and Cosima Mars also in attendance. Newly appointed Loewe creative directors Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez mingled with Anna Wintour and Lionel Sauvage, the recently named president of the Musée des Arts Décoratifs. Members of the gala’s honorary committee—among them, icons Cindy Sherman, Paloma Picasso, and Betty Catroux—paused to reconnect, while W Editor in Chief Sara Moonves shared a moment with Coppola, a former W cover star and longtime friend of the magazine.

Le Bal d'Été wasn’t just a party—it carried an important mission. The gala raised an estimated $2 million for the museum, with proceeds earmarked for future exhibitions, including 1925–2025: One Hundred Years of Art Deco, opening this October. Jean-Victor Meyers, president of the honorary committee, played a key role in conceiving of the idea for the glamorous fundraiser in order to assist in securing crucial funding for the institution. A highlight of the night was a live performance by South African opera star Pretty Yende in a vintage Balenciaga gown. Later, students from Paris’s top fashion and design schools were invited to an after-party where Phoenix, fronted by Coppola’s husband Thomas Mars, performed a lively set.

Throughout the night, the emphasis remained on comfort, beauty, and spontaneity—exactly as Coppola pictured it. “It’s my fantasy of what a summer ball would be,” she told WWD ahead of the event. Here, an exclusive look inside.

Penélope Cruz

James Righton and Keira Knightley

Sofia Coppola, Marisa Berenson, and Sara Moonves

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

Sofia Coppola and Penélope Cruz

Romy and Cosima Mars

Paloma Picasso and Betty Catroux

Derek Blasberg and Lauren Santo Domingo

Jack McCollough, Anna Wintour, Lazaro Hernandez, and Lionel Sauvage

Cindy Sherman and Sofia Coppola

Guido Palau and Dame Pat McGrath

Jean-Victor Meyers

Camille Rowe, Eugenie Niarchos, Bianca Brandolini d’Adda, and Electra Niarchos