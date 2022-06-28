The internet has been eating up images of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling from the set of Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie film. Here, we track every outrageous Barbie and Ken—and friends!—fashion moment.
The first shot of Ryan Gosling as Ken caused quite the stir online, mostly thanks to the actor's newly-bleached hair, washboard abs, and cutoff jean vest. And that's not even mentioning his Calvin Klein-esque "Ken" undies peeking out of his light-wash jeans.
The first time we saw Margot Robbie in character, she was in this two-piece set in the doll's favorite shade. The star-covered bell bottoms and matching vest were finished off with a neck tie and, in some shots, a cowboy hat, turning Robbie into Western Barbie.