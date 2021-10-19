Although Twitter had other opinions when the first murmurs of casting news leaked for Being the Ricardos, the film’s first teaser trailer makes it clear that Nicole Kidman will do Lucille Ball justice.

With Aaron Sorkin’s script and direction, Kidman stars as Ball, the leading lady of I Love Lucy. Javier Bardem will play her on-screen and real-life husband Desi Arnaz. The film seemingly takes place during a week of production for an episode of I Love Lucy, at the height of a battle between Ball and Arnaz. The comedienne alleged Arnaz had cheated on her, and their marriage of 20 years—which she sought to strengthen by getting Arnaz cast as her husband Ricky Ricardo on the six-season sitcom, so they could spend more time together—ended in a divorce in 1960.

The trailer doesn’t reveal too much of Kidman as Ball, though there is, of course, a peek at her iconic red hair, and a reference to the classic grape stomping scene in I Love Lucy. J.K. Simmons also stars as William Frawley, known for playing the landlord Fred Mertz on the show; Nina Arianda will be Vivian Vance, who played Ethel, Lucy’s best friend; and Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat, Clark Gregg, Linda Lavin, and Jake Lacy also star.

The project had been in the works since 2015, but Being the Ricardos finished filming earlier this year and will show in theaters on December 10 before streaming on Amazon Prime on December 21.