With just a few months of the year underway, 2021 has already bestowed upon us the gift of many thought-provoking documentary films. These documentaries range in subject matter, from art retrospectives and obscure cultural events to candid peeks into the lives of the world’s biggest pop stars—and most elusive personalities. Available on streaming platforms including Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, and more, here are the best documentaries of 2021 so far.

Framing Britney Spears

Some have questioned just how fair The New York Times’s documentary on the pop star’s rise to superstardom in her teens and turbulent twenties actually is. But in 2021, Framing Britney Spears started a (belated) conversation about the way young women in the spotlight are treated by various media apparatuses—and how we address their plights in retrospect.

Where to stream: Hulu

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry is a candid look into the life of one of the world’s biggest (and youngest) pop stars, her fame, and her family. And in case you were wondering, her team denies that the Grammy-winning artist received a $25 million dollar payday for producing the documentary.

Where to stream: Apple TV+

Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell

We think we know so much about the late Christopher Wallace—also known as The Notorious B.I.G. or Biggie Smalls—because of his cultural status as one of the greatest rappers of the 20th century. But, despite the urban legends surrounding him, his beef with Tupac Shakur, and his 1997 assassination, this documentary proves there is still so much to learn about the Brooklyn native.

Where to stream: Netflix

MLK/FBI

Sam Pollard’s documentary about government surveillance of the civil rights leader pores over theories that the FBI wanted Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. dead, alongside recently declassified files from the 1950s and 1960s.

Where to stream: Apple

Tina

For Tina Turner, this documentary is a goodbye letter of sorts. It’s not necessarily an announcement of her permanent disappearance from the spotlight, but instead is a way to tell her fans one last time, in her own words, just how much her career and their adoration has meant to her. It’s also a venue to finally put to rest the trauma of reliving the turbulence of her marriage to Ike Turner, which she has talked about publicly countless times over the decades.

Where to stream: Premieres March 27 on HBO Max

Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir

Author Amy Tan, known for writing the 1989 bestseller The Joy Luck Club (and subsequent film of the same name), is the subject of a documentary that turned out to be the last film directed by the late James Redford (Robert Redford’s son). It premiered to critical acclaim at the Sundance Film Festival in 2021 and will hit PBS as part of their “American Masters” series in May.

Where to stream: Premieres May 3 on PBS

Trans in Trumpland

Executive produced by Trace Lysette, Chella Man, and Miss Major Griffin-Gracy, Trans in Trumpland is a four-part documentary series that honors the lives of transgender individuals living under the Trump administration’s various bans and discriminatory policies by letting them tell their own stories.

Where to stream: Amazon Prime

Black Art: In the Absence of Light

In Black Art, the impact of 200 years of art created by African-Americans is introduced to a mainstream audience. It’s only a small portion of the sometimes forgotten impact of Black artists in America, but it seeks to shine some light on the broad history by exploring a 1970s Black art exhibition that opened up doors for contemporary artists.

Where to stream: HBO Max

Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil

For the second time in her life, Demi Lovato has allowed YouTube to produce a docuseries about her life in the spotlight. After her overdose in 2018, the musician and actress began production on this four-part documentary, in which she dives deep into her struggles with addiction, mental illness, and trauma from sexual abuse.

Where to stream: YouTube

Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

At the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, Questlove premiered his directorial debut. The documentary tells the story of the Harlem Cultural Festival, which lasted for six weeks in 1969 and boasted performances from Stevie Wonder and Gladys Knight, yet somehow remains an obscure cultural artifact.

Where to stream: Summer of Soul has not yet found a streaming platform or received a wide release.

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It

One of the 16 entertainers to have achieved EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards) status, Rita Moreno tells the story of her almost 90 years of life (nearly 80 of which have been in show business). From West Side Story to The Electric Company and One Day at a Time, the actress has had a career that people only dream of, and the documentary (which premiered at Sundance to critical acclaim) reflects that.

Where to stream: Rita Moreno has not yet found a streaming platform or received a wide release.

Pelé

Pelé, the 80-year-old Brazilian soccer legend, finally gets his due with a film that documents his rise to international superstardom at the age of 16 during Brazil’s turbulent 1960s.

Where to stream: Netflix