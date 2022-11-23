According to The Infinite Dial, there are over 2 million podcasts and over 177 million Americans who have tuned in at one point or another. The space is crowded with programs that cover every topic from unsolved murders, to football, to dating advice, with more being added every day. It’s never been easier to find your niche, but that same abundance can also make it hard to find quality in all the static. For those who consider themselves fans of fashion and beauty, the best podcasts have found their legitimacy through their intimate knowledge of the industry while providing perspective and entertainment in a way that keeps listeners coming back.

While it may seem counterintuitive to tackle such tactile and visual topics as fashion and beauty via a podcast, there is much to explore just through conversation. “I actually love that podcasting doesn’t have visuals,” says Avery Trufelman, host of the fashion podcast Articles of Interest. “I find it makes it easier to talk about fashion, because sometimes fashion can look so alienating and off-putting, or someone might think they don’t want to learn about clothes just because they don’t like the way the clothes look. And that makes sense—fashion is so personal. When you take away the visuals, you can just focus on the meat of the story.”

Ahead, fifteen must-listen podcasts covering both fashion and beauty. Be sure to fill up your queue for easy and insightful listening for the long holiday drive.

Articles Of Interest

For the third season of Articles Of Interest, host Avery Trufelman dives into Preppy fashion, charting its history from the Ivy League, to Japan, and beyond. The show, which began as part of the design podcast 99% Invisible, takes a deeper look into what you wear, and the hidden history that you may have never known. In the past, the show has explored a wide range of topics from knockoffs to wedding dresses. “I was going to make season 3 the way I normally do, with each episode being about a different topic,” Trufelman says. “Preppy was going to be just one topic. But as soon as I dipped my toe in, I realized this was far too interesting and complex for just one 20-minute story.”

Obsessed with all things skincare or product deep dives? Then you’ll want to make sure you’re listening to Naked Beauty, which was started by Brooke DeVard Ozaydinli in 2016. The award-winning podcast explores everything from the rise of male celebrity beauty lines to motherhood, to building a skincare calendar. She taps doctors, celebrities, and friends, and you’ll feel like you’re sitting in on the conversation with DeVard Ozaydinli’s intimate style.

Gloss Angeles

Beauty journalists Sarah Tan and Kirbie Johnson explore the intersection of beauty and entertainment in this playful podcast that has racked up a list of guests that include Hailey Bieber and Scarlett Johansson. “Sara and I truly love each other and I think that is easily heard through our convos,” says Johnson. “We also balance each other out: she’s very diplomatic, I can get into impassioned tangents… but we’re both nuanced as well.” Give this a listen if you’re always looking for the latest It ingredients and want the real lowdown on the biggest trends in the beauty industry.

Described by Trufelman as “canonical,” this podcast dives into the history of fashion, touching on topics that range from an investigation into the messages behind Lady Diana’s style to designing the outfits worn by Olympic athletes. For those eager to learn more about the many facets of fashion and its long history, there will be plenty to learn by tuning in.

Designer Recho Omondi is the host of The Cutting Room Floor, a podcast that has become a favorite among fashion insiders and those who want to know more about the current state of the industry. Omondi interviews an array of guests mixing the next era of emerging talents with long-time powerhouses (elusive designer Peter Do and Mickey Drexler included). Her thoughtful questions spark conversations that offer a frank look at what’s going on in fashion now, from those who have helped to shape it.

Another favorite of Trufelman, Blamo! is a podcast that delves into the personalities putting their mark on modern fashion including athletes, designers, and musicians. The diverse cast of characters presents a sweeping view of how fashion can be an integral part of life and a source of creativity. If your interests go beyond traditional women’s fashion, you’ll find inspiration in the deep dives with Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig or writer Naomi Fry.

If you count yourself among those that have followed the rise of Into The Gloss and Glossier, you’ll want to subscribe to this podcast hosted by alums Annie Kreighbaum and Nick Axelrod-Welk. The duo takes on a mix of modern beauty topics, giving their takes on the latest news as well as reviewing the products that they love. Prepare to find your new favorite cult beauty products when you’re listening in.

Want to get into the nitty-gritty of what makes the fashion industry tick? The Business Of Fashion’s weekly podcast not only brings in the names that make up the modern fashion industry but also tackles practical issues like how a legacy brand chooses its next creative director. The informative topics are a must for anyone looking to broaden their scope of knowledge.

Moda Operandi beauty director Jessica Matlin and journalist Jennifer Sullivan have transformed their breadth of knowledge and industry connections into an informative and entertaining podcast on all things beauty. The twice-weekly show dives into industry trends and the latest products, and also features interviews with celebrities and industry insiders. While their insightful takes will keep you informed on all things beauty, it’s their playful banter that will keep you tuning in.

You know Net-a-Porter for its tight selection of designer goods, but the retailer also has a podcast that touches on fashion and creativity hosted by fashion director Kay Barron and content director Alice Casely-Hayford. In its five seasons, the podcast has featured women across disciplines who have carved their own unique paths including designer Supriya Lele, actor Keke Palmer, and model Quannah Chasinghorse. Tune in for a heavy dose of inspiration.

“If you want chaotic good, Fool Coverage with Manny MUA and Laura Lee is a ton of fun,” says Johnson. Hosts Manny MUA and Laura Lee bring an exuberant energy to this playful podcast that covers the beauty industry from an influencer perspective. If you want to laugh along while you listen, this is the podcast for you.

Wardrobe Crisis

Claire Press, the former sustainability editor at Vogue Australia is the host of this podcast that’s centered on education and sustainable fashion. As one of the most pressing topics within the industry, there’s a lot of ground to cover. Whether fair trade, circularity, or natural dyes is your area of interest, you’ll discover new insights here.

Marianna Hewitt, an influencer and founder of skincare brand Summer Fridays, is the host of this podcast that taps her friends and business network to talk about style, beauty, and life advice. “We personally love Marianna Hewitt and what she’s doing with Life With Marianna,” says Johnson. “Such an easy listen.”

Do you set notifications for the latest Aime Leon Doré drops? Are you a collector of Supreme collabs? Then Throwing Fits is the podcast for you. This menswear-focused show covers the latest news and the hottest launches guaranteeing you’ll always be up to speed.

Looking for a dose of humor with your fashion news? Pop Fashion is a favorite on the Female Fashion Advice Subreddit for its funny and approachable coverage of the latest industry news. Their examinations of infamous fashion crimes and designer dramas are equally appreciated.