Chances are that this holiday season, a fur-baby and their beloved pet parent are on your shopping list. Lucky for you, cementing your status as every pet’s favorite human won’t be too hard with inspiration from the gift roundup below. For the four-legged friend, elevate everyday essentials with a bright leather collar from Hermes, a Scandinavian-design forward cat scratcher, or a chic marble pet bowl set to add a spark of luxury to every mealtime. As for the person behind the paws? On the way to check out, quickly pop over to Susan Alexandra for a customizable 14K-gold necklace or Burberry for a pet-inspired scarf. The perfect finishing touch to honor all the parents and their hard work this year.

Elevated Essentials

Why not make the day-to-day things in every pet’s life a little more exciting and fun? These options are sure to make them stand out among the crowd.

Treats for the Pet Parent

Chic home and fashion gifts for all the humans on this year's Nice List.

Stocking Stuffers

Last-minute shopping (again) got your tail in a twist? Here are some options that are guaranteed to save your hide.