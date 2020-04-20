Your Official 4/20 Streaming Guide

The term “stoner movie” has, unfortunately, become sort of interchangeable with the “bro comedy” genre: It conjures up images of silly, male-led adventure tales that have been quoted into oblivion by teenagers. No offense to Seth Rogen, but we think there’s value in expanding your horizons. A little weed can elevate the most ridiculous Hollywood blockbuster into a Theatre of the Absurd masterpiece, pair beautifully with the most slapstick comedy special or sketch series, introduce infinite layers of complexity to an ’80s classic or make a hyper-stylized auteur film feel like a revelation. And even if you don’t partake in the devil’s lettuce, it can be interesting to examine its rapidly evolving position in media and culture (see: a marijuana-centric cooking show hosted by Kelis or Jay-Z’s cannabis company, Monogram). In honor of 4/20, we’ve pulled together a selection of light, funny, laid-back fare (plus a couple of weird, super-stylized dark horse picks) you can stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and more this evening. Happy holidays.

Smiley Face

In Gregg Araki’s film, Anna Faris stars as a stoner actress named Jane who accidentally eats some special cupcakes and struggles to complete the day’s tasks. It’s goofy, funny, and one of the few stoner comedies with a woman in the lead role.

Where to stream: Amazon Prime

How High

Before (or after) streaming the Method Man vs. Redman Verzuz battle, you might as well familiarize yourself with this classic stoner comedy starring the rappers as friends who accidentally smoke a deceased buddy’s ashes and are visited by his ghost.

Where to stream: Hulu or Amazon Prime

Cinema Toast

An experimental project produced by the Duplass Brothers, Cinema Toast invites indie filmmakers—including Jordan Firstman, Numa Perrier, Alex Ross Perry, and Aubrey Plaza—to take public domain imagery and cast voice performers such as Ruby McCollister and Chloe Fineman to reinvent old Hollywood films. If you’ve ever watched and enjoyed Reefer Madness, this one is for you.

Where to stream: Showtime

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson

If you haven’t yet watched this sketch comedy series, tonight is a great night to start. It is a perfect show, high or not. Each of the six 20-ish-minute episodes is packed with an incredible cast of comedians getting themselves tied up in increasingly bizarre, deeply hilarious situations. Vanessa Bayer spiraling as she fails to come up with the right self-deprecating Instagram caption is perhaps the most incisive social commentary of our generation.

Where to stream: Netflix

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

If you’re in more of a mellow, nostalgic mood, allow me to recommend this 1980s classic. It balances frothy silliness with the bittersweet taste of ennui like no other.

Where to stream: Amazon Prime

Chelsea Peretti: One of the Greats

Chelsea Peretti’s hour-long standup special features extended riffs on wanting to text with her dog, the horrors of small talk, the time she vomited smoothie into an airplane seat back pocket, and the best way to piss off a “hot girl” on social media. She also pokes fun at the entire “stand-up special” structure throughout, interspersing her jokes with cutaways to dogs and old-timey Italian men eating hard boiled eggs in the audience. It’s an ideal combination of razor sharp and ridiculous.

Where to stream: Netflix

Cooked With Cannabis

This cooking competition hosted by Kelis (of “Milkshake” fame) and Portland-based chef Leather Storrs is basically Chopped, but with weed. On each episode, chefs cook three-course meals that incorporate the plant (think less pot brownies, more cannabis-puree tortillas) to compete for a $10,000 prize.

Where to stream: Netflix

National Treasure

A ridiculous, so-bad-it’s-good film that pairs very well with an uncontrollable case of the giggles. Just trust me.

Where to stream: Disney+

Rolling Papers

This 2015 documentary, shot in the aftermath of marijuana legalization in Colorado, follows Denver Post journalists as they figure out how to cover weed culture and industry. An interesting, sort of wonky time capsule into what is still very much an experiment.

Where to stream: Amazon Prime

Spring Breakers

Harmony Korine’s dark, neon-hued crime drama is not for the faint of heart (read: those who tend to get a little paranoid after smoking). But it’s visually arresting, and the nihilistic themes might spark the kind of rambling philosophical discussions that only really work when you’re under the influence.

Where to stream: Hulu

Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh

Adam Sandler returns to his musical roots in this unique take on the comedy special, with a lineup that includes such instant classics as “Phone, Wallet, Keys” and “Station 69.” It’s silly but also deeply heartfelt. You can practically feel Sandler’s warmth through the screen.

Where to stream: Netflix

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Would it be hard to follow the twists and turns of this cult-favorite absurdist comedy while incapacitated? Maybe. Will you care? Probably not.

Where to stream: Netflix

Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle

Yes, this is firmly entrenched in the stoner movie/bro comedy canon. But it’s also genuinely funny, with a sharp, self-aware script and an all-star cast. Bonus points for the truly terrible early 2000s clothes—critiquing the outfits adds a little something extra to the viewing experience.

Where to stream: Hulu or Amazon Prime

Big Mouth

This sweet, surreal animated series about the pitfalls of puberty moves a mile a minute, with the kinds of patently absurd, multi-layered jokes and visual gags that will make you laugh so hard your living companions might ask you if you’re high even if you’re not.

Where to stream: Netflix

Her

Another dark horse, for sure. But think about it: With its slow pace, hyper-stylized visuals, Arcade Fire soundtrack and “woah”-inducing premise, it’s actually a perfect stoner film. And since we’re all living our lives through our devices for the foreseeable future, now is a really good time to revisit this one.

Where to stream: Amazon Prime