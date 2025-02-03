With the truly unfortunate languish of time, we are still, somehow, someway, mired in winter. While the days are lengthening, they’re by no stretch long. It is cold. It is dark. It is dismal. It is unbearable. And yet, we must bear it. Time to call in the reinforcements. Enter cozy mysteries. These TV shows brim with a wonderful mix of heart-thumping action and lovable, oftentimes clumsy, anti-heroes who have a real flair for stepping in harm’s way.

These shows are nothing new, of course. We suggest embarking on a Murder, She Wrote marathon if you’re in real dire straits and require drastic measures. But, for the rest of us, there are plenty of fresh series to enjoy. From forthcoming releases that put a spin on dog-eared favorites to political dramas and, naturally, murder mysteries, these shows are so delectable, you’ll nearly forget about having to don five layers simply to check the mail.

Below, check out some of the best cozy mystery TV shows to watch all season long.

Courtesy of Apple TV+

There’s good reason that this British spy thriller is beloved by critics and fans alike. Based on Mick Herron’s Slough books, the series (created by Herron himself), follows a group of MI5 agents who have been expelled to Slough House, where spy careers go to die—or at least, collect dust. Led by Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman), this gaggle of misfit agents repeatedly land themselves in the middle of criminal crosshairs, leaving a torrent of transgressions in their wake. Each season focuses on a new mystery, though the characters are mainly the same. Unlike many spy thrillers that can fall flat or become formulaic, these characters continue to grow, contributing their special spice of shortcomings and quippy dialogue. Four seasons are available to watch now, with two more confirmed, meaning there’s no reason not to settle in for a weekend-long marathon.

Seasons 1-4: Available now

Season 5: Available second half of 2025

Courtesy of Netflix

Helen Webb (Keira Knightley) has it all. A successful husband (Andrew Buchan) whose ascent into British government has landed him as the Secretary of State of Defense. Two beautiful children. And…a secret drawer full of weapons. That’s because Helen belongs to a savage, for-hire unit of spies and assassins. So begins Black Doves, a sometimes-sexy series that tracks Helen’s movements like the professional spy that she is. Thanks to her marriage, Helen is strategically placed to observe and secure covetable secrets on the inner workings of British politics. But when her work and personal life collide, Helen vows to avenge a loved one. Set in London during the holidays, the show excels at conflicting imagery. Christmas gifts hold secrets. Festive parties become hotbeds for threats. And holiday cheer is a mask for more unsavory maneuvering.

Season 1: Available now

Season 2: Confirmed, release date TBD

Courtesy of Apple TV+

You know that scene in Good Will Hunting where various government agencies attempt to woo Will to work for them? Well, imagine if, after Will flipped them the bird and chose to see about a girl, those agencies decided to squash the threat of Will’s genius. This is loosely the premise for Prime Target, a math thriller, which is truly a delightful new mashup of themes if there ever was one. Edward Brooks (Leo Woodall) is a Cambridge University mathematics post-grad who excels at prime numbers. As part of his work, Edward deciphers the key to unlock digital security—everywhere. Understandably, more than a few agencies and criminal groups want to get their hands on him. So Edward is thrust from the classroom to becoming the smartest fugitive out there. With twinges of dark academia and Bourne Identity chaos, this show will have you thanking your stars you didn’t pass pre-calculus.

Season 1: Available now

Courtesy of Hulu

Some apartments in New York City are truly to die for. Hotel California references aside, OMITB is easily one of the snuggliest shows to grace TV screens in the past decade. With the multi generational friendships, hilarious blunders, and enough twists to compete with rollercoasters, the award-winning show follows Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), and Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), plus a revolving cast of characters as they record a podcast about a concerning amount of murders that occur in the Arconia, one of those covetable pre-war buildings we all dream of living in. Secret passageways, seductive bassoonists, and curmudgeony detectives all contribute to the coziness of the show, which is worth a rewatch ahead of its forthcoming fifth season.

Season 1-4: Available now

Season 5: Release date TBD

Courtesy of Max

Needing absolutely zero introduction, The White Lotus returns for its third season on February 16. This time, we’re off to Thailand for what appears to be a luxurious vacation from hell: the ideal antidote to scraping ice from your windshield. With a stacked cast—Parker Posey! Leslie Bibb! Natasha Rothwell!—the series, written and directed by Mike White, continues to careen to unimaginable heights. This season, prepare for more nail-biting tension and hilarious one-liners.

Season 1-2: Available now

Season 3: Out Feb. 16

Courtesy of PBS

An adaptation of Robert Thorogood’s novel by the same title, The Marlow Mystery Club features Julia Potts (Samantha Bond), who’s on a mission to find out who murdered her neighbor in their quiet English village. Much to the dismay of local police officers, Julia bands together with fellow would-be detectives to unravel this wonderful whodunnit. Fans of Agatha Christie’s Marple series will relish in this lighthearted and, at times, surprising, tweedy mystery.

Season 1: Available now

Courtesy of FX

An old reliable at this point, Fargo has all the makings of a comfort show, rife for rewatching whenever the temperatures drop to uncivilized lows. Each season of the series, created by Noah Hawley, is different, though its themes of small-town crime, gossip, and disastrous drama ooze from nearly every episode. In the frozen landscape of the shows, mainly set in brutal Midwestern winters, bulldozers are used to carve out graves, diner coffee is bottomless, and local corruption is steep.

Season 1-5: Available now

Courtesy of Hulu

Perhaps a little lean on the “cozy” element, Paradise is more than what meets the eye. On the surface, the show, produced and written by Dan Fogelman (the creative force behind hits like This Is Us and Crazy, Stupid, Love), is a knotty political drama. After the U.S. president (James Marsden) is found dead, his Secret Service Agent (Sterling K. Brown) is spun into a flurry of action to pin down the culprit. But beneath this roving drama swims a sci-fi thriller that’s tangled in hints of Lost and Stepford Wives thorniness. Fans of This Is Us will recognize Fogelman’s penchant for jaunty timelines, slow-burning secrets, and flinty futures of its characters, all of which make Paradise a must-watch.

Season 1: Episode 1, 2, and 3 available January 28. New episodes released weekly after.