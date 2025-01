The biggest celebs of the moment were out in full force on the evening of January 4, just one day ahead of the Golden Globes, when W magazine threw the annual Best Performances party in Los Angeles at the Chateau Marmont penthouse. The event, hosted by W Editor in Chief Sara Moonves and Editor at Large Lynn Hirschberg, was an intimate (yet incredibly starry) soirée, which brought together Hollywood’s finest to celebrate Globes weekend and the magazine’s newest portfolio photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. Nicole Kidman and her daughter, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, were in attendance, as well as Tilda Swinton, Angelina Jolie, Ayo Edebiri, Kaia Gerber, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, Cynthia Erivo, and many more. For an inside look, keep scrolling.

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Sara Moonves, W Magazine’s Editor in Chief

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Daniel Craig

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Sara Moonves and Lynn Hirschberg, W Magazine’s Editor at Large

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Sara Moonves, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, Nicole Kidman and Lynn Hirschberg

Photo by Saskia Lawaks The Chateau Marmont

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Nicole Kidman

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Sara Moonves, Nicole Kidman, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Lynn Hirschberg

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Nicole Kidman and Sunday Rose Kidman Urban

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Sara Moonves and Tilda Swinton

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Pamela Anderson

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Colman Domingo and Nicole Kidman

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Colman Domingo and Nicole Kidman

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Charli XCX

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Sabrina Carpenter, Rachel Sennott, Ayo Edebiri and Kaia Gerber

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Karla Sofía Gascón

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Demi Moore and Pamela Anderson

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Angelina Jolie and Christian Louboutin

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Danielle Deadwyler

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Fernanda Torres

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Drew Starkey

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Drew Starkey and Daniel Craig

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Keira Knightley

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Kiernan Shipka

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Cynthia Erivo

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Cynthia Erivo and Quinta Brunson

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Demi Moore and Tracee Ellis Ross

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Ayo Edebiri

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Kaia Gerber

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Tracee Ellis Ross

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Eiza Gonzalez

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Luca Guadagnino and Sara Moonves

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Sean Baker and Daniel Kwan

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Rachel Sennott and Luca Guadagnino

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Zoë Kravitz

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Lionel Boyce and Zoë Kravitz

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Angelia Jolie and Nicolas Ghesquière

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Kaia Gerber and Ayo Edebiri

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Nicole Kidman and Sarah Paulson

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Adrien Brody

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Matty Matheson

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Colman Domingo and Zoë Kravitz

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Mikey Madison

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Ayo Edebiri and Zoe Saldaña

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Ezra Koenig and Rashida Jones

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Andrew Garfield and Luca Guadagnino

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Zoe Saldaña, Sara Moonves and Ayo Edebiri

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Sean Baker

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Lynn Hirschberg, Sabrina Carpenter and Sara Moonves

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Danielle Deadwyler and Malcolm Washington

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Nicolas Ghesquière and Mikey Madison

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Sean Baker, Mark Eidelstein and Yuriy Borisov

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Mikey Madison and Drew Starkey

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Mark Eidelstein and Yuriy Borisov

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Mark Eidelstein, Mikey Madison and Yuriy Borisov

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Andrew Garfield

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Monica Barbaro and Adria Arjona

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Sara Moonves and Lily Collias

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Laura Harrier

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Andrew Scott

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Angelo Pennetta, Fran Burns, Sara Moonves and Jeff Henrikson

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Danielle Deadwyler and Ryan Destiny

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Yelena Yemchuk

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Eiza Gonzalez, Awkwafina and Anna Sawai

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Joey King

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Ryan Destiny

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Mikey Madison and Sara Moonves

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Pablo Larraín

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Alana Haim and Ben Marshall

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Justine Lupe

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Cara Delevigne and Janicza Bravo

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Guest, Lily Collias and Maisy Stella

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Christian Louboutin and Sabrina Carpenter

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Honor Titus and Gia Coppola

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Mert Alas and Demi Moore

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Stacy Martin

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Adrien Brody

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Adrien Brody, Sylvia Plachy, Georgina Chapman and Ellioy Brody

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Eiza Gonzalez and Nicholas Alexander Chavez

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Ryan Destiny and Mikey Madison

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Ruth Kearney and Theo James

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Kaia Gerber and Charlotte Lawrence

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Kathryn Hahn

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Andrew Garfield, Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Laura Love and Nathalie Love

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Clarence Maclin, Danielle Deadwyler, Malcolm Washington and Colman Domingo

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Kathryn Hahn and Andrew Scott

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Jared Leto

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Sara Moonves, Monica Barbaro and Jerry Bruckheimer

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Laura Love and Lisa Love

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Alana Haim, Este Haim, Danielle Haim, guest and Janelle James

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Kiera Knightly

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Zoë Kravitz and Law Roach

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Taika Waititi and Sarah Paulson

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Sarah Paulson, Kevin Bacon and Mia Goth

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Sabrina Carpenter