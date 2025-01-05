Nicole Kidman, Angelina Jolie, Cynthia Erivo & More Attend W’s Best Performances Party 2025

The vibes at W’s Best Performances party on Saturday were, as the saying goes, immaculate. Hosted by W Editor in Chief Sara Moonves and Editor at Large Lynn Hirschberg, the intimate soirée brought together Hollywood’s finest to celebrate Golden Globes weekend and the magazine’s newest portfolio photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. Gracing the penthouse at the storied Chateau Marmont were W cover stars and Golden Globe nominees Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Angelina Jolie, Tilda Swinton, Demi Moore, Zoe Saldaña, and Adrien Brody. There, against a backdrop of supersized images from their W shoot, they were joined by the top names in film, television, music, and fashion.

In true W style, the evening—presented by Christian Louboutin—had the relaxed energy of a friends-and-family gathering. Kidman arrived early, hand-in-hand with her 16-year-old daughter, Sunday Rose Urban. Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón also shared the night with her 14-year-old daughter, though at one point she joked about losing her to the bustling A-list crowd. Meanwhile, Brody, riding a wave of buzz for his role in The Brutalist, brought his parents along for the festivities. For her part, Swinton stuck close to her longtime partner Sandro Kopp, while I’m Still Here star Fernanda Torres cozied up by the fire, perched on husband Andrucha Waddington’s lap.

Casamigos Tequila cocktails flowed freely, fueling the warm, familial atmosphere that sparked several joyful cast reunions. The stars of The Bear—Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Matty Matheson, and Lionel Boyce—playfully exchanged banter throughout the night, while Baby Reindeer’s Richard Gadd and Jennifer Gunning took time to catch up after a whirlwind year. So, too, did Shōgun stars Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada who reconnected amid the revelry.

For many, it seemed one of the highlights of the night was the opportunity to chat with director Sean Baker and the cast of his film, Anora. Kaia Gerber was spotted fangirling over the film’s leads, Mark Eydelshteyn (aka the Russian Timothée Chalamet) and Yora Borisov. Even Daniel Craig took a moment to introduce himself to Mikey Madison, praising her unforgettable performance in the film’s title role. As for Baker, he was seen having his own fanboy moment when he asked Eydelshteyn to snap a photo of him with Edebiri.

Baker wasn’t the only acclaimed filmmaker present. The event drew a crowd of top-tier directors, including Coralie Fargeat (The Substance), Halina Reijn (Babygirl), Malcolm Washington (The Piano Lesson), Gia Coppola (The Last Showgirl), Pablo Larraín (Maria), and Luca Guadagnino (Queer). One of the night’s biggest surprises came when Queer star Drew Starkey arrived sporting a freshly bleached blond mohawk and eyebrows, leaving even Guadagnino momentarily stunned by the transformation.

Meanwhile, the pop stars everyone’s buzzing about were out in full force. Sabrina Carpenter, radiant in a Barbie-pink Vivienne Westwood dress, joined Cara Delevingne in mouthing along to her single “Taste” spun by DJ Ross One, while Charli XCX gamely swayed to her hit “360.”

On the fashion front, Hedi Slimane, now a free agent after departing Celine in October, made a rare appearance. He spent much of the night in conversation with Charli XCX, adding yet another layer of intrigue to the already electric atmosphere. Also spotted: Louis Vuitton’s Nicholas Ghesquière who spent some time chatting with Mikey Madison.

As the evening wound down, the energy turned up with guests transitioning from the outside terrace to the pink-carpeted dance floor, fueled by mini-sliders and W-branded French fries. For their parting gift, guests walked away with a limited-edition broadsheet of the Best Performances portfolio—a perfect memento for an unforgettable kick-off to the awards season to come.

Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for W Magazine Tilda Swinton and Colman Domingo

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for W Magazine Cynthia Erivo

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine Mikey Madison, Charli XCX and Sabrina Carpenter

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine Nicole Kidman

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for W Magazine Ayo Edebiri

Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for W Magazine Sara Moonves, W Magazine Editor in Chief, Nicole Kidman, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Lynn Hirschberg, W Magazine Editor at Large

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine Adrien Brody and Cynthia Erivo

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for W Magazine Daniel Craig

Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for W Magazine Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldana and Angelina Jolie

Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for W Magazine Angelina Jolie and Christian Louboutin

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine Ayo Edebiri and Zoe Saldaña

Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for W Magazine W Magazine Editor at Large, Lynn Hirschberg, Sabrina Carpenter and Sara Moonves

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine Colman Domingo

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine Colman Domingo and Nicole Kidman

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine Demi Moore

Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for W Magazine Nicole Kidman and Sunday Rose Kidman Urban

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for W Magazine Mia Goth

Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for W Magazine Pamela Anderson

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for W Magazine Mikey Madison

Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for W Magazine Sara Moonves, Hedi Slimane and Lulu Tenney

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for W Magazine Adrien Brody

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine Charli XCX

Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for W Magazine Colman Domingo and Quinta Brunson

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine Cynthia Erivo and Zoe Saldaña

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine Sara Moonves and Fernanda Torres

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine Nicolas Ghesquière and Mikey Madison

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for W Magazine Karla Sofia Gascón

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine Cynthia Erivo and Christian Louboutin

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for W Magazine Maisy Stella

Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for W Magazine Andrew Garfield and Daniel Craig

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for W Magazine Fernanda Torres

Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for W Magazine Sara Moonves and Christian Louboutin

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for W Magazine Danielle Deadwyler

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for W Magazine Keira Knightley

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for W Magazine Kiernan Shipka

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for W Magazine Adria Arjona

Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for W Magazine Lily Collias

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for W Magazine Nicholas Alexander Chavez

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine Zoë Kravitz

Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for W Magazine Luca Guadagnino and Sara Moonves

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine Ayo Edebiri and Andrew Garfield

Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for W Magazine Colman Domingo and Zoë Kravitz

Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for W Magazine DJ Ross One

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine Pamela Anderson and Demi Moore

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Matty Matheson, Ricky Staffieri and Lionel Boyce

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine Drew Starkey and Odessa A’zion

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine Jaden Smith and Tracee Ellis Ross

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for W Magazine Sarah Paulson

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for W Magazine Anna Sawai

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for W Magazine Richard Gadd

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for W Magazine Andrew Wyatt and Lykke Li

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine Tracee Ellis Ross and Demi Moore

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for W Magazine Rachel Sennott

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for W Magazine Janelle James

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for W Magazine Rashida Jones

Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for W Magazine Laura Harrier

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for W Magazine Marianne Jean-Baptiste and Michele Austin

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for W Magazine Nathalie Love and Laura Love

Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for W Magazine W Magazine creative directors at large Kevin Tekinel (far left) and Charles Levai (far right), Nicole Kidman and Sunday Rose Kidman Urban

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for W Magazine HAIM

Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for W Magazine Sean Baker and Samantha Quan

Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for W Magazine Anna Sawai and Awkwafina

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine Colman Domingo

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine Joey King and Sabrina Carpenter

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine Cynthia Erivo and Quinta Brunson

Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for W Magazine Coralie Fargeat, Charli XCX, Cara Delevingne and Eli Roth

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine Jessica Gunning and Andrew Scott

Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for W Magazine Jeff Henrikson, Luca Guadagnino and Sara Moonves

Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for W Magazine Zora Casebere, Ricky Staffieri, Lionel Boyce, Malcolm Washington and Matty Matheson

Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for W Magazine Cara Delevingne and Joey King

Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for W Magazine Monica Barbaro, Andrew Garfield, Eddie Redmayne and Lynn Hirschberg

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine Travis Jackson and Kaia Gerber

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine Eiza Gonzalez

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine Dita von Teese and Pamela Anderson

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine Karla Sofía Gascón and Daniel Craig

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for W Magazine Lulu Tenney

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine Jared Leto

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for W Magazine Mona Fastvold

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for W Magazine Justine Lupe

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for W Magazine Rebecca Schwartz

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for W Magazine Bryan Lourd and Bruce Bozzi

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for W Magazine Sarah Staudinger

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine Keegan-Michael Key and Elle Key

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for W Magazine Stacy Martin

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for W Magazine Clarence Maclin

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for W Magazine Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for W Magazine Leila George

Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for W Magazine Zoë Kravitz, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Yelena Yemchuk

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for W Magazine Jerry Bruckheimer

Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for W Magazine Ryan Destiny and Mikey Madison

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine Pablo Larraín

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine Hannah Bagshawe, Eddie Redmayne and Andrew Garfield