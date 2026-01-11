CULTURE

Inside W Magazine’s 2026 Best Performances Party

Everyone from Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney to Leonardo DiCaprio and Hailey Bieber celebrated W’s latest issue at the Chateau Marmont.

Written by Jensen Davis
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10:(L-R) Lana Del Rey and Jacob Elordi attend W Magazine's Annual ...
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magzine

Everyone from Howard Hughes to Greta Garbo has lived in Chateau Marmont’s penthouse for a spell—usually either to hide-out or to celebrate. Last night, on January 10, W Magazine’s Editor in Chief Sara Moonves and Editor at Large Lynn Hirschberg threw a party in the hotel’s penthouse to celebrate our Best Performances Issue. Presented by Christian Louboutin, the night gave actors and directors a chance to let loose as a months-long awards season starts.

The first guest to arrive was Lana Del Rey, who brought along her husband, alligator wrangler Jeremy Dufrene. Shortly after, Elle Fanning—who once played the daughter of a washed-up actor living at the Chateau—walked in with her sister, Dakota Fanning. Then came Jacob Elordi with his parents. He caught up with his Euphoria co-stars Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow, who play sisters on the show. Meanwhile, One Battle After Another star Chase Infiniti chatted with Sinner’s Michael B. Jordan, while Infiniti’s on-screen father, Leonardo DiCaprio, arrived, black hat pulled over his eyes, with his girlfriend, the model Vittoria Ceretti. Mother-daughter models Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber coordinated in slinky black dresses. Their fellow models, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, were attached at the hip all night.

When Jennifer Lopez rolled in, she immediately fed song requests to DJ Ross One, then shimmied around the dance floor. Zoe Kravitz and Tessa Thompson danced, too, as did Sombr when his own song came on. But it was the Fanning sisters who really dominated the dance floor with Hirschberg. Meanwhile, Odessa Azion and Drew Starkey stuck by the DJ booth.

Guests prepared their bodies for tonight’s Golden Globes with warm-up glasses of Moët & Chandon, which is the official Champagne of the show. Perhaps that’s why it was a big night for cheek kissing: Colman Domingo planted one on Quinta Brunson; Christian Louboutin did on Domingo; Hirshberg did on Benicio del Toro, who arrived in a hoodie. And that was all before Heated Rivalry’s Connor Storrie walked into the penthouse. He promptly planted one on Moonves.

The Best Performances portfolio, shot by Tyrone Lebon, looks like behind-the-scenes stills of an astronomically big-budget Hollywood movie. The images were blown up and plastered around the penthouse’s walls. Emma Stone posed in front of a photo of herself wearing a mini dress, dragging a dead body. Amanda Seyfried and her Housemaid co-star Sweeney took a selfie in front of Seyfried’s photo, in which she’s screaming bloody murder. The filmmakers behind the actual movies up for awards admired the stills, too: Marty Supreme’s Josh Safdie, Bugonia’s Yorgos Lanthimos, Sirât’s Oliver Laxe, Sentimental Value’s Joachim Trier, The Testament of Ann Lee’s director Mona Fastvold and writer Brady Corbet. Sean Baker, whose film Anora won Best Picture and Best Director at the Oscars last year, joined them.

Substack, a sponsor of the evening, provided lighters—largely used for cigarettes smoked over the balcony, with a view of Sunset Boulevard. Two of the platform's star writers, Derek Blasberg and Evan Ross Katz, hung out on the penthouse deck.

The party wound down around 1:30 in the morning. Considering three-quarters of the guests needed to get ready for the Golden Globes first thing this morning, that was very late.

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Emma Stone

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

W Editor in Chief Sara Moonves

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Jacob Elordi

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

W Editor at Large Lynn Hirschberg, Lana Del Rey and Sara Moonves

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Sara Moonves and Christian Louboutin

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Chase Infiniti

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Elle Fanning

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Benicio del Toro

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Mia Goth

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Sara Moonves, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Zoë Kravitz

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Odessa A’zion

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Emma Stone and Sara Moonves

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Amanda Seyfried

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Tessa Thompson and Sara Moonves

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Kate Hudson

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Sydney Sweeney

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Sara Moonves and Jacob Elordi

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Adria Arjona

Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for W Magazine

Lana Del Rey and Hailey Bieber

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Dwayne Johnson

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Jennifer Lopez

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Hudson Williams

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Connor Storrie

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Michael B. Jordan and Wumni Mosaku

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Rachel Sennott

Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for W Magazine

Benicio del Toro and Sara Moonves

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Danielle Haim, Este Haim and Alana Haim

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Emma Chamberlain

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Sombr and guest

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Aimee Lou Wood

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Tessa Thompson

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Drew Starkey

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Sara Moonves and Eva Victor

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Jeremy Allen White

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Jennifer Lopez and Kate Hudson

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Amanda Seyfried

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Elle Fanning

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Sara Moonves and Kendall Jenner

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Devon Lee Carlson, Sydney Carlson, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

John and Melissa Elordi with Jacob Elordi

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Patrick Schwarzenegger

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Walton Goggins

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Mia Goth and Sara Moonves

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Elle Fanning

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Maude Apatow

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Charlotte Lawrence

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Sara Moonves and Wagner Moura

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Keri Russell

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Sara Moonves, Sydney Sweeney and Lynn Hirschberg

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Kendall Jenner and Vittoria Ceretti

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Wunmi Mosaku and Aimee Lou Wood

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Zoë Kravitz, Sara Moonves and Hailey Bieber

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Marcello Hernandez

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Jeremy Allen White and Sara Moonves

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Josh Safdie and Daniel Lopatin

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Shaboozey and guest

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Jennifer Lopez

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Dwayne Johnson and Sara Moonves

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Sean Baker and Brady Corbet

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Britt Lower

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Natasha Lyonne and guest

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Jean Pigozzi, Elle Fanning, Dakota Fanning, Sara Moonves and Gus Wenner

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Lynn Hirschberg and Selby Drummond

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Christian Louboutin

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Sara Moonves and Lana Del Rey

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Jaden Smith and Rashida Jones

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Rachel Sennott, Kaia Gerber and Sara Moonves

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Mia Goth and Odessa A'zion

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Sara Moonves and Colman Domingo

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Kaia Gerber and Sombr

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Lana Del Rey, Kendall Jenner, Charlotte Lawrence and Hailey Bieber

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Josh Safdie, Sara Moonves, Odessa A'zion and Eli Bush

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Ethan Hawke

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Alana Haim

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Walter Goggins and Michael B. Jordan

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Evan Ross Katz and Quinta Brunson

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Drew Starkey and Odessa A'zion

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Tessa Thompson

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Eiza González and Sydney Sweeney

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Mark Ronson

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Adria Arjona and Sara Moonves

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Benicio del Toro and Michael B. Jordan

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Kate Hudson and Sara Moonves

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Justine Lupe

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Cailee Spaeny and Maude Apatow

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

François Arnaud

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Selby Drummond and Aurora James

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Jeff Henrikson, Nancy Moonves and Sara Moonves

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Mona Fastvold, Amanda Seyfried and Lana Del Rey

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Eiza González and Wagner Moura

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Zoë Kravitz, Sara Moonves and Hailey Bieber

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Rhea Seehorn

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Chase Infiniti and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Lynn Hirschberg, Emma Stone, Yorgos Lanthimos and Sara Moonves

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Chase Sui Wonders

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Rhea Seehorn and Sarah Snook

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Tessa Thompson and Zoë Kravitz

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Sara Moonves, Jacob Elordi and Lynn Hirschberg

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Dove Cameron and Damiano David

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Eva Victor and Hudson Williams

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Christian Louboutin

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Joel Edgerton and Christine Centenera

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Jaden Smith and Dwayne Johnson

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Zoë Kravitz and Hailey Bieber

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Hannah Einbinder and Katherine LaNasa

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Cailee Spaeny and Emilia Jones

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Emma Chamberlain, Jared Ellner, Kendall Jenner and Derek Blasberg

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Ryan Destiny and Law Roach

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Jessica Alba and Kelly Sawyer

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Joel Edgerton and Kevin Bacon

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Chase Infiniti, Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell

Photo by Saskia Lawaks

Sara Moonves, Connor Storrie and Selby Drummond