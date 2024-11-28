The 10 Best Podcasts W Editors Listened to in 2024

As the holidays creep in, the need for entertaining content reaches a fever pitch—how else will you drown out the sound of your conservative uncle’s politically charged ravings, or amuse yourself while cooking Christmas dinner with your mother and her four sisters? This is the perfect time of year to get into a new podcast, whether you’re navigating kitchen politics during Thanksgiving or simply getting cozy on the couch with a yule log on the TV. Below, W editors share their picks for the best show they listened to this year—from the best true-crime podcast around to a surprising self-help source.

Lemme Say This

Hunter Harris and Peyton Dix have long been among my favorite follows on social media, ever since their days working in the media trenches (Harris at New York magazine and Dix at Paper magazine and InStyle). Listening to their takes on everything from Bennifer 2.0 to Kamala’s Brat Summer reminds me of that very specific time in Internet culture when smart yet hilarious blogs dominated the discourse. “Are you looking for a home for your worst opinions?” they ask at the top of each episode, “Are you a hater first and a lover of pop culture second?” Yes, and yes. Count me in. —Katie Connor, Executive Digital Director

Criminal

In a sea of true-crime podcasts, Phoebe Judge’s Criminal stands out as a true original. The series, which celebrated its 10th anniversary this year, is described as a podcast about “people who’ve done wrong, been wronged, or gotten caught somewhere in the middle.” That logline may seem somewhat enigmatic, but that’s only because creators Judge and Lauren Spohrer create entire worlds in each of their episodes, chatting with subjects with stranger-than-fiction storylines. Some favorites of mine: an episode about a Southern reverend, and one about two men in the Amazon rainforest who one day got into a boat, sailed down a river, and were never seen again. —Maxine Wally, Senior Digital Editor

Between the Covers

Despite the sexy name, this podcast is about books and the authors who write them (although, that topic can be sexy at times, clearly). There are few interviewers that do the amount of research David Naimon does before talking to authors, and it makes for really incredible and in-depth conversations. I’ve listened to his recent episode with Chilean poet and artist Cecilia Vicuña twice. —Ivana Cruz, Art Director

Ruthie’s Table 4

For over 35 years, everyone from former MP Tony Blair and Nancy Pelosi to Linda Evangelista and Frank Gehry have visited London’s River Café for risotto and the chocolate “nemesis” cake. For those who don’t have the fortune of splitting a bottle of wine with Ed Ruscha at River Café can enjoy Ruthie’s Table 4, a podcast hosted by the restaurant’s chef and owner, Ruthie Rogers. On each episode, Rogers invites regular customers, most of whom become her dear friends, for lovely chitchat that feels like eavesdropping on a dinner. —Jensen Davis, Features Editor

Who Weekly

Yes, “Who Weekly” has been around for almost nine years, but it hasn’t lost even an ounce of its magic in that time. I still tune in twice weekly (and, when I have some extra money in the bank, I subscribe to the Patreon for bonus episodes), and find myself stifling laughter on my morning commute thanks to Lindsey Weber and Bobby Finger’s expert banter. Where else can you get in-depth coverage on the 2024 Halloween ET wars between Janelle Monáe and Heidi Klum, or learn that Ronan Farrow secretly started a music career? The podcast expertly breaks celebrities into “Whos” and “Thems,” focusing on the often more ridiculous (and shocking) former category. And then, of course, there’s the weekly update on the ultimate Who Queen Rita Ora. It truly doesn’t feel like a Friday without hearing about the British singer’s latest Primark collection or outrageous Instagram outfit moment. —Carolyn Twersky, Staff Writer

The Real Stuff With Lucie Fink

This podcast is all about motherhood and how to invest your money wisely. I don’t have any kids (thank god,) and I work in media (so I’m broke!). But for some reason it really calms me down, and listening to all of Lucie’s guests—from Emily DiDonato to listeners calling in—brings me into totally new territory. Although ostensibly the subject matter of this podcast is pretty specific, the conversations are wide-ranging. So if you’ve ever wondered how much money your favorite influencer makes, or what it’s like to go from having one kid to two (spoiler alert: it’s difficult), this is the podcast for you. —Michael Beckert, Senior Content Editor

The Cutting Room Floor

When I say this $6/month Patreon podcast is worth it, I mean it. Hosted by Recho Omondi (with a name that cool, you already know she’s fabulous), The Cutting Room Floor is technically a fashion podcast. But it’s so much more than that. Omondi has carved out her place as a fashion insider with honesty, delivering sharp, no-BS interviews that peel back the glossy layers of the industry. She doesn’t just spill the tea, she serves it in crystal and dares you to gulp it down. Omondi’s career started in retail at Barneys, then as a pattern-marker, but instead of staying in the design lane, she saw the need for “real talk” in a world that often trades transparency for aesthetics. Enter her podcast with the tagline “Fashion’s only fashion show.” As a fashion nerd, this feels like the antidote to stuffy, old-school coverage—it’s real and refreshingly unfiltered. Omondi isn’t afraid to critique fashion heavyweights, nepo babies, or luxury brands. If you’re not sold yet, the first three seasons are free on Spotify, but trust me, by the time you hit play, $6 a month will feel like a steal. —Che Baez, Visuals Editor

Call Her Daddy

“What is up daddy gang? It’s your founding father, Alex Cooper.” This is how the host of the wildly popular (and polarizing) Call Her Daddy podcast, Alex Cooper, greets her audience every episode. It’s also one of the reasons I love her (yes, LOVE her! I said it!) and her approach to conducting an interview: direct and straightforward. Cooper is frequently candid, and not afraid to “go there” with with her guests, ultimately creating dialogue that feels familiar—like an intimate conversation you might have with one of your closest friends. I personally love her chat with Hailey Bieber, as well as the episode featuring Anna Delvey. —Tyler VanVranken, Lead Fashion Assistant

Brendawareness

If you want to listen to a podcast that feels like a voice note from your friend, look no further. Brenda Weischer—who is a fashion influencer in her own right, rubbing elbows with Rick Owens and the like—is out here sharing her thoughts on everything in her podcast Brendawareness (like “brand awareness. Get it?!). Fashion? Check. The industry’s inner workings? Yes. Building a community? You bet. Monetizing her platform while being unapologetically, “chronically online?” Well, she’s got thoughts on the matter. Add in writing, influencing, personal branding, therapy breakthroughs, manifesting, personal style—and that’s just scratching the surface on topics Weischer covers. Recorded on her phone (whether she’s mid thought and pacing around her apartment, or in a coffee shop pretending she’s not talking to herself) the podcast feels like voice notes from your most entertaining, brutally honest friend who somehow always has a hot take on everything. I think what draws me to this podcast is that I don’t always agree with Brenda, making it feel less like passive listening and more like an engaging conversation, one where I’m evaluating my own opinions, even if I can’t respond. —C.B.

Optimal Living Daily

I love a quick yet meaningful podcast, especially on topics that help you become a better version of yourself. That’s where Optimal Living Daily comes in. The host, Justin Malik, reads self-help posts from different authors and adds a bit of his own commentary at the end. It’s like an extended audiobook for self-help content from multiple minds. The series also branches out into other topics, with episodes focused on finance, health, relationships, and more. If you're looking for bite-size insights to improve your life, I highly recommend giving it a listen. —Shaliqua Alleyne, Visuals Editor