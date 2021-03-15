Even Megan Thee Stallion herself seemed taken by surprise when Beyoncé turned out to be among the select number of those seated at the 2021 edition of the Grammy Awards on Sunday night. At first, it seemed like a mirage—only a glimpse or two of Bey (along with her husband Jay-Z), followed by a voiceover version of her feature in Megan’s “Savage” remix. But that alone was enough to send shockwaves through Twitter.

Soon enough, Beyoncé—in a black gathered leather mini-dress and dangling earrings by Schiaparelli—officially surfaced. Initially, she stayed silent, while Megan accepted their award for Best Rap Song. “I remember I went to the rodeo for the first time and I saw Destiny's Child perform and I was like, ‘You know what? I love her work, I love the way she is, I love the way she carry herself,’’ Megan said. “And my mama would always be like, ‘Megan what would Beyoncé do?’ And I'm always like, you know what, ‘What would Beyoncé do? But let me make it a little ratchet.’”

It was hardly Beyoncé’s first time at the rodeo. The nod marked her 28th Grammy Award overall—one more than the previous record-holder, Alison Krauss. Rather than make it about herself, she pointed towards her fellow Houston native, Megan, and her nine-year-old, Blue Ivy—now the second youngest person to ever win a Grammy, thanks to their music video for “Brown Skin Girl.”