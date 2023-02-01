Beyoncé is officially back. After months of fans begging the singer to release some kind of visual accompaniment to her chart-topping seventh studio album Renaissance last July, she’s delivered on at least one aspect of album promo: a tour.

Beyoncé announced the tour on February 1st, which follows her tradition of making major announcements on the first day of Black History Month (remember her instantly iconic pregnancy announcement in 2017?) This announcement also came via a single Instagram post, this one featuring her in a crystal bodysuit sitting atop a mirrored horse, reflecting her original album imagery. The look is a nod to the disco and dance music influences of the project, which will likely be the theme of the tour.

Beyoncé’s last solo tour was the Formation Tour in 2016. She’s also nominated for nine 2023 Grammys, and if she wins four this Sunday she’ll become the most awarded artist in Grammy history.

For those hoping to snag tickets to the Renaissance Tour, here’s everything you need to know:

When is the Renaissance Tour?

Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour will kick off in May 2023 in Europe and move to the US in July.

Where is the Renaissance Tour taking place?

See the full list of dates below:

EUROPE:

May 10, 2023 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena

May 14, 2023 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium

May 17, 2023 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Principality Stadium

May 20, 2023 – Edinburgh, UK – BT Murrayfield Stadium

May 23, 2023 – Sunderland, UK – Stadium of Light

May 26, 2023 – Paris, FR – Stade de France

May 29, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

May 30, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 08, 2023 – Barcelona, ES – Olympic Stadium

June 11, 2023 – Marseille, FR – Orange Velodrome

June 15, 2023 – Cologne, DE – Rhein Energie StadionJune 17, 2023 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff Arena

June 21, 2023 – Hamburg, DE – Volksparkstadion

June 24, 2023 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park

June 27, 2023 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy

NORTH AMERICA:

July 8, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

July 12, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

July 15, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

July 17, 2023 – Louisville, KY – L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

July 20, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Huntington Bank Stadium

July 22, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium

July 26, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

July 29, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Aug. 01, 2023 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium

Aug. 03, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium

Aug. 05, 2023 – Washington, DC – FedEx Field

Aug. 09, 2023 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

Aug. 11, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug. 16, 2023 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

Aug. 18, 2023 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

Aug. 21, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Dome at America’s Center

Aug. 24, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium

Aug. 26, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Aug. 30, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium

Sept. 02, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

Sept. 11, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

Sept. 13, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

Sept. 18, 2023 – Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium

Sept. 21, 2023 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium

Sept. 23, 2023 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

Sept. 27, 2023 – New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome

How can I purchase tickets to the Renaissance Tour?

After Ticketmaster was grilled by Congress following the Taylor Swift ticket debacle last fall, the site is rolling out staggered ticketing for Beyoncé’s shows. Fans can sign up for verified fan programs via Ticketmaster, the official BeyHive site, CITI and Verizon. Signing up for a verified fan entry doesn’t guarantee a ticket, but puts you on a waitlist for when they eventually go on-sale. If there are more interested fans than available tickets (which is highly likely, given the demand for a Beyoncé tour), a lottery system will be used to give verified fans access to the sale. Head to Ticketmaster for a full FAQ on how to purchase tickets.