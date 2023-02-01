Beyoncé Announces Renaissance World Tour
It’s her first solo tour since 2016’s Formation era.
Beyoncé is officially back. After months of fans begging the singer to release some kind of visual accompaniment to her chart-topping seventh studio album Renaissance last July, she’s delivered on at least one aspect of album promo: a tour.
Beyoncé announced the tour on February 1st, which follows her tradition of making major announcements on the first day of Black History Month (remember her instantly iconic pregnancy announcement in 2017?) This announcement also came via a single Instagram post, this one featuring her in a crystal bodysuit sitting atop a mirrored horse, reflecting her original album imagery. The look is a nod to the disco and dance music influences of the project, which will likely be the theme of the tour.
Beyoncé’s last solo tour was the Formation Tour in 2016. She’s also nominated for nine 2023 Grammys, and if she wins four this Sunday she’ll become the most awarded artist in Grammy history.
For those hoping to snag tickets to the Renaissance Tour, here’s everything you need to know:
When is the Renaissance Tour?
Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour will kick off in May 2023 in Europe and move to the US in July.
Where is the Renaissance Tour taking place?
See the full list of dates below:
EUROPE:
May 10, 2023 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena
May 14, 2023 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium
May 17, 2023 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Principality Stadium
May 20, 2023 – Edinburgh, UK – BT Murrayfield Stadium
May 23, 2023 – Sunderland, UK – Stadium of Light
May 26, 2023 – Paris, FR – Stade de France
May 29, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
May 30, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 08, 2023 – Barcelona, ES – Olympic Stadium
June 11, 2023 – Marseille, FR – Orange Velodrome
June 15, 2023 – Cologne, DE – Rhein Energie StadionJune 17, 2023 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff Arena
June 21, 2023 – Hamburg, DE – Volksparkstadion
June 24, 2023 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park
June 27, 2023 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy
NORTH AMERICA:
July 8, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
July 12, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
July 15, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
July 17, 2023 – Louisville, KY – L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
July 20, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Huntington Bank Stadium
July 22, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium
July 26, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field
July 29, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
Aug. 01, 2023 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium
Aug. 03, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium
Aug. 05, 2023 – Washington, DC – FedEx Field
Aug. 09, 2023 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium
Aug. 11, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Aug. 16, 2023 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium
Aug. 18, 2023 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
Aug. 21, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Dome at America’s Center
Aug. 24, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium
Aug. 26, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
Aug. 30, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium
Sept. 02, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium
Sept. 11, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place
Sept. 13, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field
Sept. 18, 2023 – Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium
Sept. 21, 2023 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium
Sept. 23, 2023 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
Sept. 27, 2023 – New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome
How can I purchase tickets to the Renaissance Tour?
After Ticketmaster was grilled by Congress following the Taylor Swift ticket debacle last fall, the site is rolling out staggered ticketing for Beyoncé’s shows. Fans can sign up for verified fan programs via Ticketmaster, the official BeyHive site, CITI and Verizon. Signing up for a verified fan entry doesn’t guarantee a ticket, but puts you on a waitlist for when they eventually go on-sale. If there are more interested fans than available tickets (which is highly likely, given the demand for a Beyoncé tour), a lottery system will be used to give verified fans access to the sale. Head to Ticketmaster for a full FAQ on how to purchase tickets.