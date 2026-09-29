W and Bloomingdale’s Toast Paris Fashion Week With an Intimate Dinner at Le Duc

On September 28, the opening night of Paris Fashion Week, W Editor in Chief Sara Moonves joined Bloomingdale’s CEO Olivier Bron to welcome a who’s who of the fashion world to Le Duc, the storied Left Bank seafood restaurant and longtime fashion-set favorite.
Champagne was served upon arrival, and French fries with caviar soon followed as the room filled with guests. Photographer Juergen Teller—wearing his signature neon gym shorts, of course—arrived with his wife and creative partner, Dovile Drizyte Teller. They were joined by fellow industry stars and frequent W contributors from stylist Brian Molloy and makeup artist Lucia Pica to photographers Alasdair McLellan and Carlijn Jacobs. W Creative Directors at Large Kevin Tekinel and Charles Levai caught up with Jacobs, while designer Conner Ives greeted Moonves with a big hug.
Like any good fashion week dinner, the room was a lively mix of designers, models, actors, and It girls. Jennifer Lawrence joined the party, while Binx, Camille Charrière, Precious Lee, and Tish Weinstock chatted all night. Lynn Hirschberg, W’s Editor at Large, caught up with actress Dree Hemingway, who made a fashionably late entrance in a hoopskirt. Beka Gvishiani, the man behind Style Not Com, was unmistakable in his go-to blue baseball cap.
Dinner leaned into Le Duc classics, including langoustine with kizami wasabi and lobster with orange butter. Outside, custom Bloomingdale’s and W matchbooks were waiting for the inevitable mid-dinner cigarette break. Lauren Santo Domingo and Derek Blasberg arrived in time for mille-feuille dessert and the evening’s final round of conversation.
On the way out, guests received Diptyque candles courtesy of Bloomingdale’s alongside W’s fall fashion issue, starring Harry Styles—a fitting send-off before the week’s marathon of shows began.
Dree Hemingway
Dovile Teller and Juergen Teller
CEO of Bloomingdale’s Olivier Bron and Editor in Chief of W Magazine Sara Moonves
Precious Lee and Conner Ives
Camille Charrière
Binx
Jill Mulleady and Clara Cullen
Dree Hemingway and Lucia Pica
Precious Lee
Tish Weinstock
Charles Levai and Kevin Tekinel
Carlijn Jacobs
Arnaud Vaillant and and Sébastien Meyer
Jill Mulleady
Dovile Teller, Sara Moonves and Juergen Teller
Sara Moonves and Conner Ives
Olivier Bron and Denise Magid
Sara Moonves, Denise Magid, David Thielebeule and Olivier Bron
Bella Tilbury and Camille Charrière
Brian Molloy and Binx
W Style Director Allia Alliata di Montereale, Sara Moonves, Charles Levai and Kevin Tekinel
Sara Moonves
Lauren Santo Domingo and Rickie De Sole
Brian Molloy
Clara Cullen and Sara Moonves
Dree Hemingway
Charles Levai and W Editor at Large Lynn Hirshchberg
Sara Moonves and Theo Wenner
Dree Hemingway and Mel Ottenberg
Arnaud Vaillant and and Sébastien Meyer
Dovile Teller, Tish Weinstock and Juergen Teller
Lynn Hirschberg and Amber Estabrook
Lucia Pica and Carlijn Jacobs
Sara Moonves and Charles Porch
Binx and Allia Alliata di Montereale
Rickie De Sole, Lauren Sherman and Justinian Kfoury
Alasdair McLellan and Sara Moonves
Jen Rubio and guest
Alasdair McLellan and Charles Levai
Rod Manley and Olivier Bron
Brian Molloy and Sara Moonves
Olivier Bron
Arnaud Vaillant, Allia Alliata di Montereale and Carlijn Jacobs
Rod Manley and Rickie De Sole
Allia Alliata di Montereale, Amber Estabrook and Lynn Hirschberg