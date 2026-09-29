W and Bloomingdale’s Toast Paris Fashion Week With an Intimate Dinner at Le Duc

On September 28, the opening night of Paris Fashion Week, W Editor in Chief Sara Moonves joined Bloomingdale’s CEO Olivier Bron to welcome a who’s who of the fashion world to Le Duc, the storied Left Bank seafood restaurant and longtime fashion-set favorite.

Champagne was served upon arrival, and French fries with caviar soon followed as the room filled with guests. Photographer Juergen Teller—wearing his signature neon gym shorts, of course—arrived with his wife and creative partner, Dovile Drizyte Teller. They were joined by fellow industry stars and frequent W contributors from stylist Brian Molloy and makeup artist Lucia Pica to photographers Alasdair McLellan and Carlijn Jacobs. W Creative Directors at Large Kevin Tekinel and Charles Levai caught up with Jacobs, while designer Conner Ives greeted Moonves with a big hug.

Like any good fashion week dinner, the room was a lively mix of designers, models, actors, and It girls. Jennifer Lawrence joined the party, while Binx, Camille Charrière, Precious Lee, and Tish Weinstock chatted all night. Lynn Hirschberg, W’s Editor at Large, caught up with actress Dree Hemingway, who made a fashionably late entrance in a hoopskirt. Beka Gvishiani, the man behind Style Not Com, was unmistakable in his go-to blue baseball cap.

Dinner leaned into Le Duc classics, including langoustine with kizami wasabi and lobster with orange butter. Outside, custom Bloomingdale’s and W matchbooks were waiting for the inevitable mid-dinner cigarette break. Lauren Santo Domingo and Derek Blasberg arrived in time for mille-feuille dessert and the evening’s final round of conversation.

On the way out, guests received Diptyque candles courtesy of Bloomingdale’s alongside W’s fall fashion issue, starring Harry Styles—a fitting send-off before the week’s marathon of shows began.

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Dree Hemingway

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Dovile Teller and Juergen Teller

Photo by Saskia Lawaks CEO of Bloomingdale’s Olivier Bron and Editor in Chief of W Magazine Sara Moonves

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Precious Lee and Conner Ives

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Camille Charrière

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Binx

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Jill Mulleady and Clara Cullen

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Dree Hemingway and Lucia Pica

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Precious Lee

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Tish Weinstock

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Charles Levai and Kevin Tekinel

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Carlijn Jacobs

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Arnaud Vaillant and and Sébastien Meyer

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Jill Mulleady

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Dovile Teller, Sara Moonves and Juergen Teller

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Sara Moonves and Conner Ives

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Olivier Bron and Denise Magid

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Sara Moonves, Denise Magid, David Thielebeule and Olivier Bron

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Bella Tilbury and Camille Charrière

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Brian Molloy and Binx

Photo by Saskia Lawaks W Style Director Allia Alliata di Montereale, Sara Moonves, Charles Levai and Kevin Tekinel

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Sara Moonves

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Lauren Santo Domingo and Rickie De Sole

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Brian Molloy

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Clara Cullen and Sara Moonves

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Dree Hemingway

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Charles Levai and W Editor at Large Lynn Hirshchberg

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Sara Moonves and Theo Wenner

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Dree Hemingway and Mel Ottenberg

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Arnaud Vaillant and and Sébastien Meyer

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Dovile Teller, Tish Weinstock and Juergen Teller

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Lynn Hirschberg and Amber Estabrook

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Lucia Pica and Carlijn Jacobs

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Sara Moonves and Charles Porch

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Binx and Allia Alliata di Montereale

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Rickie De Sole, Lauren Sherman and Justinian Kfoury

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Alasdair McLellan and Sara Moonves

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Jen Rubio and guest

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Alasdair McLellan and Charles Levai

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Rod Manley and Olivier Bron

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Brian Molloy and Sara Moonves

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Olivier Bron

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Arnaud Vaillant, Allia Alliata di Montereale and Carlijn Jacobs

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Rod Manley and Rickie De Sole