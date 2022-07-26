Timothée Chalamet and Luca Guadagnino are at it again. Five years after Call Me By Your Name, the pair have teamed up on another film—and while still an ‘80s-set love story, it couldn’t be more different. Bones and All stars Chalamet as Lee, a drifter on a 1,000-mile road trip across Ronald Reagan-era America with Maren (Taylor Russell of Waves), a girl he meets along the way. Maren is in search of her father, but Chalamet is only part of what’s on her mind. Mainly, she’s fighting her urge to eat the people she loves. In other words, yep: She’s a cannibal. And unfortunately for Lee, Maren starts to have feelings for her new pal.

The plot isn’t the only way in which Bones and All significantly differs from Call Me By Your Name. Where as Elio looked like your typical Italian adolescent, the first-look stills that dropped on Tuesday feature Chalamet looking like a grungy hipster who ran away from Bushwick, Brooklyn (though not before adding pink streaks to his hair). We don’t even want to think about the last time he did laundry. As for Maren, from what we’ve seen so far, you’d never peg her as a cannibal.

Ahead of its Venice Film Festival premiere and November 23 release, Guadagnino has said that the film is more about love than it is about gore. “I like to think that Bones and All is an extremely romantic movie, addressing the romanticism that lies within us and within relationships in general,” the director told Fantastic Man earlier this year. “Of course, there’s the literal aspect of it being a movie about cannibal lovers, which is extreme in many ways, but I think the more extreme aspect of the movie is the intensity of the feel­ings that these people go through—the impossibility of love.”

Bones and All is just one of the reason why cannibalism has been making the news. In an unfortunate twist of fate, Chalamet signed on to the film right around the time that Armie Hammer, his Call Me By Your Name costar, was accused of having cannibalistic tendencies in real life. And between the Showtime series Yellowjackets, the film Fresh, and the the Ottessa Moshfegh novel Lapvona, it’s become such a common theme as of late that the New York Times published a trend piece this past week. Fortunately for those who can’t stomach it, by the time the newspaper catches onto a trend, it’s historically been on its way to its end.