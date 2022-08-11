Director Luca Guadagnino’s new film Bones and All reunites him with his Call Me By Your Name muse. Timothée Chalamet. Though, this time around it’s a completely different type love story. This film is also an adaptation of Camille DeAngelis’s novel of the same name that follows two teens in love, though they just happen to be cannibals. Chalamet’s romantic interest is played by Taylor Russell, and in the teaser trailer released on August 10, they project passion and have incredible hair. Their love story is intercut with some haunting roadside horror, so this film really has something for everyone.

“You don’t think I’m a bad person?” Chalamet asks her in the trailer.

Viewers are shown some hints as to why his new girlfriend might think the guy who eats people is bad, before cutting back to their intimate moment.

“All I think is that I love you,” she responds.

Here’s what we know about Bones and All so far.

What is Bones and All about?

The film is described as “a story of first love between Maren, a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee, an intense and disenfranchised drifter, as they meet and join together for a 1,000-mile odyssey that takes them through the back roads, hidden passages, and trap doors of Ronald Reagan’s America. But, despite their best efforts, all roads lead back to their terrifying pasts and to a final stand that will determine whether their love can survive their otherness.”

Guadagnino himself has said, “"a very romantic story, about the impossibility of love and yet, the need for it. Even in extreme circumstances."

And there’s cannibalism.

Maren has been eating people since she was young, but after her mother goes missing one day she set out both to find her father and to meet other cannibals like her.

Who is in the cast of Bones and All?

Alongside Chalamet and Russell, the supporting cast includes Chloë Sevigny, Mark Rylance, André Holland, and Michael Stuhlbarg. Stuhlbarg played the father of Chalamet’s character in Call Me By Your Name.

Where Was Bones and All Filmed?

Most of Guadagnino’s films are set in historic European cities, but for Bones and All he shot in and around Cincinnati, Ohio. It’s the first time Guadagnino has ever filmed a feature in the United States.

When will Bones and All be released?

The thriller is scheduled to premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September, but will be in theaters on November 23.