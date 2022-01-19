If you’ve had a Bong Joon Ho-sized hole in your life ever since Parasite, one which unfortunately has not been filled by his involvement in TNT’s Snowpiercer series, we have some exciting news for you. The Hollywood Reporter just revealed that Bong has finally found his next film, as well as an actor to star in it. The director is set to write and direct a so far-untitled sci-fi movie for Warner Brothers, starring the upcoming Batman, Robert Pattinson.

The film will be based on the upcoming science fiction novel, Mickey7 by Edward Ashton. The book has been hyped as a cross between Andy Weir’s The Martian and Dark Matter by Blake Crouch, and tells the story of “a disposable employee,” Mickey7, who is attempting to colonize the ice world Niflheim. When a Mickey dies, their body is simply regenerated, with most of the former iterations’ memories remaining intact. When Mickey7 goes missing, however, and is assumed to be dead, Mickey8 takes his place. But when Mickey7 returns, he must keep his presence a secret while continuing his work on Niflheim.

Following his extremely successful award run with Parasite in 2019, which ended in winning the Best Picture and Best Director Academy Awards, Bong took some time off to figure out his next move. According to Deadline, he received Ashton’s manuscript in 2021 and became loosely attached to the project soon after. Not long after, he met with Pattinson, and everything started to come together. As of now, there is no word on the timeline for this movie. Ashton’s book will be released next month, but the status of the movie’s production is still up in the air.