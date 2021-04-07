The high school queer girl experience is finally getting the screen representation it deserves. Emma Seligman and Rachel Sennott, the powerhouse team behind the recently released indie hit Shiva Baby, are working together again on a new film called Bottoms. It sounds like Mean Girls meets Fight Club meets American Pie meets Euphoria. If that makes sense.

Bottoms, which is possibly the greatest movie title ever, is described as the comedic story of “two unpopular queer girls who start a fight club to have sex before their high school graduation.” There are so many avenues of hilarity and raunch that we can foresee with this, but if Shiva Baby is any indication, Seligman and Sennott will craft a tale beyond our wildest queer group chat dreams.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Seligman and Sennott are co-writing the script, with Sennott, who played Danielle in Shiva Baby, cast in a starring role. Seligman will also return to the director’s chair, partnering with Elizabeth Banks’ Brownstone production company.

Shiva Baby premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2020, where it was picked up by Mubi. It was released to audiences in the United States on April 2 — you can watch it here.