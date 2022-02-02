Well, it’s official, absolutely no one is immune to Brad Pitt’s good looks. Even Brian Cox, accomplished Shakespearean actor, revealed he was blown away by Pitt’s appearance when they starred together in the 2004 epic, Troy. Cox recently admitted to Variety that he was left “agog” after witnessing Pitt portray Achilles in person.

“Brad walked on set and my jaw was down because he was so stunningly beautiful,” Cox said, explaining that the feeling was heightened seeing the actor in the armored costume he wore for the role.

Cox clarified that he is straight, but continued going on about Pitt’s looks. “I thought, ‘Wow, my God! This guy is stunning.’ What chance does one have on the screen against this beautiful, beautiful man?” It’s clear Cox has an appreciation for beauty, but he didn’t mention what he thought of the rest of the undoubtedly beautiful Troy cast, which included Orlando Bloom, Eric Bama, and Diana Kruger. It seems he only had eyes for Pitt.

In another world, though, Cox would have never worked with Pitt on the movie. In the same interview, the actor revealed that the role of Agamemnon in Troy was the only one her ever actively pursued. “I’ve always allowed it to fall out the way it fell out,” he explained, but with Troy, it was different. “I knew the part was available and I knew I was dead right for the role. I volunteered to fly myself to London to meet [the director] Wolfgang Petersen.” Assumedly, Cox is glad he fought for the role like he did, or else he would have never gotten his moment with Pitt.