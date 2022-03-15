One hit HBO show just isn’t enough for acclaimed actor Brian Cox, so when he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, the Succession star took the opportunity to throw his (cowboy) hat in the Euphoria ring, and prove no role is out of his reach. In a clip from the late night show, the Scottish actor was superimposed onto the most viral scene from Euphoria’s second season as he perfectly recreated Cassie’s Oklahoma!-induced meltdown.

Unfortunately, Cox didn’t squeeze into the little blue plaid dress Sydney Sweeney wears in the scene, though his own short-sleeve polo, knotted at the waist absolutely gets the message across. It’s clear Cox isn’t organically in the scene (for one thing, he’s not in Euphoria), but as he volleys back and forth with Barbie Ferreira and Alexa Demie, it’s easy to forget he’s not supposed to be there. And when Maddy delivers her killer line, “bitch, you better be joking,” Cox responds with a harsh “fuck it” like only Logan Roy can deliver.

Cox then dives into Cassie’s imaginary monologue, professing his love for Nate Jacobs, turning a Euphoria scene into a Shakespearean soliloquy, and making us wonder if perhaps there’s a role open for Cox in season three of the show.