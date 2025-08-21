Brigitte Bardot: Intimate Offers a Rare Glimpse at the Woman Behind the Myth

Think of Brigitte Bardot, and the word “intimate” doesn’t exactly spring to mind. The French actress, model, singer, and animal rights advocate’s ascent to stardom began in the 1950s, when she starred in films like And God Created Woman and captured the hearts (and eyes) of audiences worldwide. She was tapped for films like Le Mépris by Jean-Luc Godard and songs including “Je t’aime...Moi non plus,” with Serge Gainsbourg. Her singular look—a smoky eye, perfectly tousled hair, a bare décolleté —turned her into a pop culture icon. But in her personal life, Bardot cherished her alone time, which is likely what led to her early retirement from acting in 1973—so she could enjoy life without the world’s prying eyes.

Now, thanks to Assouline, French photographer Ghislain “Jicky” Dussart, French writer Fabrice Gaignault, and Bardot herself, we’re getting a peek beyond the curtain. Brigitte Bardot: Intimate features never-before-published images, discovered in a suitcase in Dussart’s attic. Dussart’s close friendship with Bardot allowed for unique access into the actor’s life, illustrating the moments between her silver screen performances and public appearances. Images captured on set show the woman behind the persona, while other shots, taken during moments of leisure, portray the humanity behind the household name. Bardot’s home, La Madrague, in Saint-Tropez, is on display throughout the book, as a setting for the actor to spend time with friends and enjoy her hobbies, such as playing the guitar.

Perhaps the most personal addition in Intimate is a eulogy, written in Bardot’s looping hand, for Dussart, who passed in 1996. The inclusion of her writing provides context for the relationship between the photographer and star. Elsewhere, background on the photos is filled in with commentary from Bardot herself—combined with a narrative from Gaignault—enhancing the story and allowing for a comprehensive view of Bardot’s previously private life.

© Ghislain Dussart Bardot visiting a feline sanctuary in the Saint-Tropez hinterland with Pierre Dussart (left) and his brother, Emmanuel.

© Ghislain Dussart Bardot during the screening of Contempt in Italy, 1963.

Artwork by Brigitte Bardot Bardot’s eulogy for Dussart, written on June 7, 1996.

© Ghislain Dussart