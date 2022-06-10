Life post-conservatorship seemingly couldn’t be better for Britney Spears. Case in point: On Thursday, the 40-year-old pop star married her partner of five years, Sam Asghari, and from everything we’ve seen so far, the at-home ceremony was akin to a fairytale. Spears even looked straight out of Cinderella when she stepped into a white carriage pulled by a horse with gold hooves. “We really wanted to make this a small and beautiful moment with family and friends,” Spears told Vogue. Of course, this was far from your typical “small” wedding: For one, the select guest list included Madonna. Here, everything we know about Spears and Asghari’s nuptials.

The bride wore Versace.

Donatella Versace has been thought to be the designer behind the dress ever since Spears posted an Instagram proving she’d made the trek from Italy to Spears’s home in L.A. in March. The rumors were true: Spears wore a custom off-the-shoulder Versace gown with a slit and giant train. Versace was also behind the black mini-dress she switched into at the after-party.

As for Asghari, he also kept it classic in a Versace tux. (At one point, the 28-year-old trainer, who met Spears on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video, also donned his wife’s veil.)

The guest list was ultra star-studded.

A striking number of the 60 or so attendees were celebrities—starting with Madonna, who promised that she was “coming to get [Spears] out of jail” at the height of the #FreeBritney movement last year. Selena Gomez, who inspired Spears to get a tattoo earlier this year, was also in attendance, as were Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, and will.i.am. Of course, there was also Mathew Rosengart, the lawyer who helped free Spears from the allegedly abusive 13-year conservatorship last fall. As for the Spears family, they were unsurprisingly absent. Spears’s sons with her ex-husband Kevin Federline were also no-shows: “They think the focus of this day should be on Britney and Sam, and they are very happy for her moving forward,” her attorney told Page Six.

Meanwhile, the horse pulling Spears’s carriage waited outside.

Spears and Madonna recreated their iconic kiss.

Nearly two decades after they smooched at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards, Madonna and Britney again came together for a kiss at the reception. At the time, Spears told CNN that she wouldn’t kiss a woman again—except “maybe with Madonna.”

There was very much an after-party.

Spears rode in a Rolls Royce for the second time in her life after the ceremony, then came back for more festivities. She joined Madonna and Gomez in a rendition of her 2003 hit “Toxic,” and did a duet of “Stars Are Blind” with Paris Hilton.

Spears’s ex nearly spoiled the fun.

Jason Alexander, who was married to Spears for just 55 hours in 2004, announced that he was crashing the wedding in a livestream. He didn’t get too far: The Ventura Sheriff’s Department quickly arrested him on an outstanding warrant. Spears’s assistant, Vicky T, later assured that “everyone is safe” on her Instagram Stories.