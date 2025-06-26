Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos are an unstoppable duo. Following the success of the Oscar-winning Poor Things and last year’s anthology Kinds of Kindness, the creative pair are set to release their next feature film together, Bugonia, a dark sci-fi comedy based on the 2003 South Korean cult hit Save the Green Planet.

It’s no surprise the two are working together again. Since first teaming up for 2018’s The Favourite, Stone and Lanthimos have found creative inspiration in one another that just keeps on giving. In 2023, Lanthimos praised Stone, telling W, “There is absolutely nothing that Emma cannot do. She is fearless.”

Below, everything to know about Bugonia:

What is Bugonia about?

Bugonia follows two conspiracy-obsessed friends who kidnap the high-powered CEO of a major company, convinced that she’s an alien intent on destroying planet Earth. Save the Green Planet, which Bugonia reimagines, was a critical hit when it came out, winning two Korean Film Awards. It’s written by Will Tracy, who also penned 2022’s Anya Taylor-Joy-starring horror-comedy The Menu. (Jang Joon-hwan, who wrote and directed Save the Green Planet, also has a writing credit).

Who is in the cast?

Stone stars as the aforementioned CEO, while Jesse Plemons (who worked with Lanthimos on 2023’s Kinds of Kindness) plays one of the conspiracy theorists who kidnaps her. Alicia Silvertone, comedian Stavros Halkias, and newcomer Aidan Delbis round out the main cast.

As with other Lanthimos projects, Stone is also a producer on the film. So is, notably, fellow director Ari Aster.

Is there a Bugonia trailer?

The first trailer for Bugonia dropped June 26, and features Plemons’s character narrating his theory of the world’s workers being akin to bees harvesting honey for their queen—in this case, Stone’s girlboss CEO. He and Delbis then kidnap her from her mansion, and all hell breaks loose:

When is the Bugonia release date?

Bugonia will open in select theaters October 24, 2025, followed by a wide release on Halloween.