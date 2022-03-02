Brad Pitt Takes on Bad Bunny in the First Trailer for Bullet Train

Five assassins converge on a bullet train careening through Japan. No, that’s not the start of a bad joke, it’s the basic plot of Brad Pitt’s new film, Bullet Train, and the first trailer for the upcoming movie proves this star-studded flick is going to be one fun ride. Based on the book Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka, Bullet Train follows Pitt’s Ladybug, a reluctant assassin returning to work after some time off. His first assignment is given to him by Beetle (Sandra Bullock): retrieve the briefcase. It seems simple, but unfortunately for Ladybug, there are four other hired killers on the train with seemingly the same objective.

What follows is a battle on a fast moving train as it makes its way from Tokyo to Morioka. During his journey, Pitt must face “as cast of eclectic, diverse assassins,” as Sony’s synopsis states, including Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, Michael Shannon, Zazie Beetz, and even rapper Bad Bunny, who is featured heavily in the first trailer.

Bullet Train is directed by David Leitch, a veteran in the action film industry, with credits including Atomic Blonde, John Wick, and Deadpool 2. The film hits theaters on July 15th.