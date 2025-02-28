Shop Photos By Sofia Coppola, Kim Gordon, Martine Syms & More & Support Los Angeles Fire Recovery
The artistic community of Los Angeles has come together to support wildfire recovery through The California Picture Project (CaPP)—a 10-day open-edition print sale featuring stunning photography from a diverse group of well-known artists. Creatives like Spike Jonze, Petra Collins, Sofia Coppola, and Kim Gordon, along with past W collaborators including Martin Parr, Tyrell Hampton, and Martine Syms each contributed pieces to the collection. Running from February 28 to March 9, the sale offers prints for $150 each, with 100% of net proceeds benefiting the California Community Foundation Wildfire Recovery Fund. The initiative, which channels the power of art into tangible aid for affected communities, proves that creativity can be a force for healing and change. Below, we’ve highlighted 13 standout images—each a striking tribute to California’s beauty and resilience. To shop the full collection visit californiapictureproject.org.