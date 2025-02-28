The artistic community of Los Angeles has come together to support wildfire recovery through The California Picture Project (CaPP)—a 10-day open-edition print sale featuring stunning photography from a diverse group of well-known artists. Creatives like Spike Jonze, Petra Collins, Sofia Coppola, and Kim Gordon, along with past W collaborators including Martin Parr, Tyrell Hampton, and Martine Syms each contributed pieces to the collection. Running from February 28 to March 9, the sale offers prints for $150 each, with 100% of net proceeds benefiting the California Community Foundation Wildfire Recovery Fund. The initiative, which channels the power of art into tangible aid for affected communities, proves that creativity can be a force for healing and change. Below, we’ve highlighted 13 standout images—each a striking tribute to California’s beauty and resilience. To shop the full collection visit californiapictureproject.org.

Photograph by Davis Bates.

Photograph by Gabriel Moses.

Photograph by Elizaveta Porodina.

Photograph by Jack Davison.

Photograph by Julian Klincewicz.

Photograph by Martine Syms.

Photograph by Michiah Carter.

Photograph by Nadia Lee Cohen.

Photograph by Pia Riverola.

Photograph by Spike Jonze.

Photograph by Torso Solutions.

Photograph by Wales Bonner & Jaclyn Martinez.