Pucci’s Camille Miceli Looks Back at Her Life in Parties

Marc Jacobs’s New York holiday parties of the early 2000s were famed for their wild themes and elaborate costumes. (The designer, seen here with his longtime assistant, Maureen Procureur, left, and Miceli, came as a prizewinning pig in 2005.) “You can see in this picture who Marc is—the most sensible, sensitive, and funny person you can find,” Miceli says. When Jacobs joined Louis Vuitton, in 1997, he recruited Miceli to work in the press office, but when she asked to do something more creative, he named her his muse. “One day he came to me before a show and asked me for a pair of earrings, and that’s how everything started for me as a designer,” she says. “I made a pair of loops in gold, with some charms of the monogram and pearls, and it went into the show, then the ad, then to sales, and then we started a business.”