The 14 Most Anticipated Films at Cannes 2026

The Cannes Film Festival has long been one of cinema’s most coveted showcases, with hopeful filmmakers descending upon the Croisette each May to watch their projects compete for some of the industry’s highest awards. But in recent years, the festival’s status has reached new heights, thanks to a string of high-profile selections that have captured critics, audiences, and awards bodies alike.

Recent editions of the festival have launched films like The Substance, Emilia Pérez, and Anora into the awards conversation, while last year’s slate paired critical darlings like Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value and Jafar Panahi’s It Was Just an Accident with blockbuster fare like Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning.

This year, the lineup leans arthouse with a heavy emphasis on international films, with familiar names like Justine Triet, Pedro Almodóvar, Jane Schoenbrun, Ron Howard, and Steven Soderbergh all putting their projects up for competition. There are a few boldface names: Kristen Stewart comes back to Cannes after premiering her directorial debut, The Chronology of Water, there last year. This time, she’s starring opposite Woody Harrelson in French director Quentin Dupieux’s absurdist comedy Full Phil. Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver will reunite for Paper Tiger, and Sentimental Value star Renate Reinsve joins Sebastian Stan in Norway-set drama Fjord.

Filmmaker Park Chan-wook will take over as jury president from 2025’s Juliette Binoche, making him the first Korean to be in that position since the festival’s inception in 1946.

Television fans will also have their own reason to pay attention: the cast of HBO’s highly anticipated fourth season of The White Lotus, set during an installment of Cannes, will be in the area, with some filming taking place at the real thing.

Ahead of this year’s 79th edition, which runs from May 12 to 23 and will see Barbra Streisand and director Peter Jackson receiving honorary Palme d’Or awards for lifetime achievement, here are 16 releases you won’t want to miss:

Bitter Christmas (Pedro Almodóvar) © El Deseo. Photo by Iglesias Mas After making his English-language feature debut in 2024 with the Golden Lion-winning The Room Next Door starring Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore, Spanish auteur Pedro Almodóvar returns to his native language with Bitter Christmas (Amarga Navidad). The premise—a successful advertising director (Bárbara Lennie) taking a trip from Madrid to the island of Lanzarote to grieve her mother’s death, while a filmmaker named Raúl mines her story for inspiration—hints at autobiographical details from Almodóvar’s life. Given the setting, it’s safe to expect another satisfying dip into Almodóvar’s color-drenched world.

Avedon (Ron Howard) Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Legendary photographer Richard Avedon is the subject of Ron Howard’s new documentary, which charts the late artist’s prolific life and work through a look at never-before-seen archives, footage, and interviews with his past subjects. Avedon’s influence on fashion and photography can’t be overstated, and Howard is actually an ideal director to take on the topic of his life, given his track record of documenting the legacies of great male artists, including The Beatles, Jim Henson, chef José Andres, and Luciano Pavarotti.

The Man I Love (Ira Sachs) Photo by Jac Martinez Ira Sachs has been on a roll lately, with films like Passages (2023) and Peter Hujar’s Day (2025) adding to the recent queer canon and cementing his status as an influential indie filmmaker. For Cannes, he’ll present The Man I Love, a film about an artist in late ’80s downtown New York (Rami Malek) preparing to take on his biggest role yet, while also grappling with his mortality. It’s a true character study with a cast rounded out by Rebecca Hall, Tom Sturridge, The Bear’s Ebon Moss-Bachrach and The Crown’s Luther Ford.

Fatherland (Pawel Pawlikowski) Photo by Agata Grzybowska The big draw of Fatherland is its star: German actress Sandra Hüller, who had a huge year with 2023’s Anatomy of a Fall and The Zone of Interest. (This year hasn’t been too shabby, either, with her turn in the mega-blockbuster Project Hail Mary and winning the Berlin Film Festival’s best leading performance prize with Rose). She returns for Fatherland, which follows the Nobel Prize-winning anti Nazi writer Thomas Mann (Hanns Zischler) and his daughter, Erika (Hüller), as they return to their native Germany at the height of the Cold War. Like Polish director Pawel Pawlikowski’s last two feature films, Fatherland is shot in black-and-white.

Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma (Jane Schoenbrun) Photo by Ryan Plummer/Ryan Plummer. © 2026. MUBI The first night of Un Certain Regard opens with Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma, the follow-up to cult director Jane Schoenbrun’s I Saw The TV Glow (2024). Like that film, Teenage explores themes of horror, fantasy, and ’90s nostalgia. Hacks star Hannah Einbinder plays a director tasked with rebooting the fictional Camp Miasma slasher franchise, but when she becomes obsessed with the film’s original final girl (Gillian Anderson), things take a turn for bloody. Sorry, Baby breakout Eva Victor also joins the cast.

John Lennon: The Last Interview (Steven Soderbergh) Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images Beatlemania never died, as evidenced by Sam Mendes’s forthcoming quartet of biopics about the Fab Four. In this film, Steven Soderbergh uses a darker piece of material to explore the mindset and legacy of one of music’s most influential minds. John Lennon presents for the first time Lennon’s final in-depth interview—given a few hours before he was killed on December 8, 1980 in his New York apartment to a small radio crew. Soderbergh adds context to the conversation with insights from those who were present to paint a portrait of where Lennon was right before his death.

Paper Tiger (James Gray) @indiewire Director James Gray (Armageddon Time, Ad Astra) will bring some extra star power to Cannes this year, with a drama starring Miles Teller and Adam Driver as two brothers in 1980s New York who become entangled with the Russian mob in an increasingly dangerous series of events while they’re trying to make their fortune. Scarlett Johansson joins the cast as Teller’s wife.

Club Kid (Jordan Firstman) Photo by Adam Newport-Berra A buzzy film from one of the buzzy stars of one of TV’s buzziest shows: that’s Club Kid, the directorial debut from comedian Jordan Firstman, best known (until now) for his social media impression videos and his lead role on Rachel Sennott’s HBO comedy I Love LA. Firstman wrote, directed, and stars in Club Kid, which is about a New York club promoter who discovers he’s the father of a 10-year-old son. He’s joined by Mexican actor Diego Calva (On Swift Horses) and Cara Delevingne in her first big role in years.

Hope (Na Hong-Jin) @neonrated A tiger sighting is the center of this South Korean sci-fi thriller, which stars Squid Game breakout Hoyeon, Alicia Vikander, Michael Fassbender, and Taylor Russell. Described as a “tragedy of cosmic proportions,” the film focuses on a village near the North Korean border struggling to defend itself against all odds.

Her Private Hell (Nicolas Winding Refn) NEON Danish Drive director Nicolas Winding Refn returns with his first feature film since 2016’s The Neon Demon, which also premiered at Cannes, with Her Private Hell. The film’s cast includes some of today's most promising young stars, like Charles Melton, Sophie Thatcher, Kristine Froseth, and Havana Rose Liu. The movie is rumored to be set in a future version of Tokyo where dark, violent forces are unleashed.

Full Phil (Quentin Dupieux) CHI-FOU-MI PRODUCTIONS - ARTEMIS PRODUCTIONS - SAMSA FILM French director (and songwriter, electronic musician, and producer) Quentin Dupieux memorably described Full Phil as “like Emily in Paris in hell—a fever dream, a nightmare version of it.” If that doesn’t sell you on the film, the cast will: Kristen Stewart and Woody Harrelson team up as an estranged father-daughter duo who reunite on an absurdist trip to the French capital. Emma Mackey and Charlotte Le Bon are in the supporting roles of what has also been described as a White Lotus-esque romp. Sounds fun.

Fjord (Cristian Mungiu) © Le Pacte After racking up several awards and an Oscar nomination for her starring role in Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value last year, Renate Reinsve returns to the Croisette with Fjord from Romanian director Cristian Mungiu, who has himself won several awards at Cannes over the years, including the Palm d’Or in 2007 for 4 Months, 3 Weeks, and 2 Days. Sebastian Stan joins Reinsve as a couple settling in a distant Norwegian village with their children. Soon, they find themselves embroiled in a scandal.

Diamond (Andy Garcia) CineSon Entertainment Hollywood veteran Andy Garcia (Ocean’s Eleven, Father of the Bride) directed and stars in this contemporary noir film set in Los Angeles with a sprawling ensemble cast. Vicky Krieps, Dustin Hoffman, Bill Murray, Rosemarie DeWitt, Brendan Fraser, and Danny Huston join Garcia himself, who plays Joe Diamond—a man with a traumatic past and an ability to solve crimes that stump everyone else. The film is reportedly both a riff on and a love letter to the noir era and the City of Angels itself.