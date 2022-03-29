Cara Delevingne Partied With... NYC Mayor Eric Adams?

When Cara Delevingne enjoys a night out, she typically keeps company with pals like fellow models and celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Sienna Miller and her sister Poppy Delevingne. But on Monday night in New York City—which found her at the rather unusual choice of a private party celebrating Wells Fargo’s partnership with Bilt Rewards—Cara unexpectedly expanded her circle. While the 29-year-old model-slash-actor did indeed spend a portion of the evening with Poppy, when she was chugging a bottle of champagne and bopping her head to Wyclef Jean and A$AP Rocky, she could be found doing so next to none other than Eric Adams, mayor of New York City.

He didn’t appear to be very much in his element, but Adams, 61, is no stranger to late-night (and at least in this case, rowdy) parties. “When you’re out at night, it helps decrease crime,” the former cop and so-called “nightlife mayor” told NY1 last November. “It attracts tourists to the city. That industry is a multi-billion-dollar industry. Each time we spend revenue in a restaurant, we’re making sure that a dishwasher, a cook, a bartender and a waiter is employed. Each time we go to a Broadway play, we are helping out all those people who are inside there.” Speaking of Broadway plays, Adams kicked off his Monday evening by joining Sarah Jessica Parker at the opening night of her play Plaza Suite.

Eric Adams and Cara Delevingne watching A$AP Rocky perform at the Bilt Rewards x Wells Fargo private launch party on March 28, 2022 in New York City. Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Lately, Adams has been cozying up to the fashion industry. He recently nabbed a seat next to Anna Wintour in the front row of Michael Kors’s showing during New York Fashion Week. A few weeks later, he and Wintour reunited at Ralph Lauren’s fall 2022 showing, which he extensively documented on Instagram with the caption #NYCIsBack!” (Though he forewent a caption when sharing a a video of himself enthusiastically posing for the paparazzi, drawing comments like “GET TO WORK!! you’re not a celebrity” and “He should have ran for americas next top model and not for mayor the way he always posting for pictures and not doing his job.”)

Previous mayors have made a point to support the city’s cultural goings-on and fashion scene, though we can’t say any have done so with as much, er, enthusiasm. The comments sections of his Ralph Lauren Instagrams are in keeping with a portion of the criticism he’s faced since taking office on January 1. And while his approval rating started off strong, it recently dropped to lower than three of his four predecessors amid an uptick in crime and legislative actions regarding vaccine mandates and homelessness. We can’t blame him for wanting a night out amid all that, and let’s be honest: Who wouldn’t want to party with Cara Delevingne?