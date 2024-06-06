Cara Delevingne is taking time to celebrate her “magical” relationship. Yesterday, Delevingne took to Instagram in honor of her two year anniversary with the singer Minke, a relationship she’s kept uncharacteristically out of the spotlight. In fact, it seems to be the first time she’s posted Minke to her Instagram grid, meaning it serves as something of a hard launch.

“Two magical years with you and so many pictures of us kissing in front of things,” the model and actress wrote on Instagram where she shared a carousel of PDA-packed photos. “These past two years have been A LOT of life. A lot of change, growth, pain and most importantly LOVE and I am so lucky to have found the perfect person to ride life’s ups and downs with.”

Delevingne continued, “I cannot imagine living life without you. I spent so long looking for my partner in crime, little did I know that it would be someone I went to school with (and had a baby gay crush on). Here’s to many more years being us…keep scrolling to see a spontaneous photoshoot in Venice which we thought was a photography lesson. So happy we went through with it.” Minke, who reposted the carousel to her Instagram story, responded in the comment section. “I love you so much smooshy,” she wrote.

Delevingne and Minke, born Leah Mason, were first publicly linked in 2022 when they were spotted cozying up while vacationing in Portofino, Italy. The pair have kept their relationship largely under wraps. However, they did spend a “low-key” Valentine’s Day together last year. “I’ll probably be spending it at home with my dogs and my girlfriend,” Delevingne said at the time. “Very low-key.”

Delevingne, who is currently performing Cabaret in London’s West End, came out as pansexual in 2020 saying “I fall in love with the person and that’s that. I’m attracted to the person.”

In a 2023 interview with Vogue, the model explained that she first met Minke at school and later re-connected twelve years later with the singer at an Alanis Morrissette concert. “She’s the type of person who has boundaries, and there came a point with me when she wasn’t going to have it much longer, and it was a blessing in disguise.” Delevingne told the outlet. “It’s the first time I feel like I’m in a relationship, not trying to rescue someone.”