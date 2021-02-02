The 90s were all about doing the most and showing off the most, and no one bared it all like Lil’ Kim. Her colorful, scandalous outfits are as intrinsic to the decade as butterfly hair clips and brown lipstick. Even today, her style continues to inspire our favorite 2020s stars — like Cardi B, who channeled one of Lil’ Kim’s most legendary looks to reveal her newest single “Up.” Yes, Cardi brought back that purple pasty outfit from 1999.

On social media, Cardi announced that she has a new single and music video coming out later this week. But that look? It is already as iconic as Kim’s 1999 VMAs sequined lavender one-shoulder jumpsuit. Cardi’s take on Kim’s outfit also features pasties, which may or may not be shaped like the purple smiling devil emoji.

She’s also wearing dozens of trailing beads, reminiscent of Kim Kardashian’s Mugler “wet dress” that she wore to the 2019 Met Gala. In a video, Cardi revealed that the gems were essentially “sticker [sic] on,” and they make a very soothing ASMR-type sound as she jingled them.

Kim’s jumpsuit is, in our opinion, one of the best pop culture fashion moments of that decade. In a look designed by her stylist Misa Hylton, she stunned the red carpet by exposing her entire breast to the world. Her nipple was covered by a shell-shaped pasty, inviting an onstage live booby flick from none other than Diana Ross. We’re stoked to see it live on through Cardi’s fashion.