Sex and the City’s follow-up, And Just Like That... may not premiere for another two months, but the show is pretty much already playing out in real time on the Internet. For months, paparazzi have been swarming the film set in New York City, capturing every outfit Carrie wears and every move she makes. We’ve already seen Sarah Jessica Parker taking those long, Carrie-esque drags of a cigarette and Chris Noth’s return as the immutable Mr. Big, but now, the sidewalk shots have provided another hint for what’s to come when Carrie and her antics return to HBO in December. In the most recent pap shots from the West Village set, Carrie is seen cozying up with a new man, one we have never seen before (neither during the series’ six seasons nor the two movies).

The man in question is actor Jon Tenney, a newcomer to the SATC/AJLT family. While his silver hair and dark brows give him a slight resemblance to Big, his longer locks, stubble, linen jacket, and jeans suggest he will play the foil to Carrie’s infamous ex. The new Aidan, perhaps. Shots of Parker and Tenney show their characters canoodling outside Carrie’s West Village apartment and even sharing a kiss on the townhouse steps. In another scene, Carrie and Tenney are seen walking down the street with Carrie dressed in a Lehenga from Indian brand Falguni Shane Peacock.

Photos of the pair together shocked fans considering Big’s presence in the show as well. While Noth has not been seen on set for the past few months, he was featured heavily in a sneak peek shared by HBO ahead of the show’s premiere. The couple looked like the epitome of marital bliss as they cuddled in the kitchen together, but obviously something is going to shake things up that allows for Tenney’s unnamed character to make his entrance.

