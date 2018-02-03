You don’t have to like football to watch the Super Bowl. And if you’re a celebrity, you don’t even have to like football to attend it. The sidelines have played host to all sorts of A-listers over the years, from exes like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie to current couples like Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas. It’s also operated as a mother-daughter night out for Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner, an unlikely girls night for Taraji P. Henson and Amy Adams, and probably a somewhat normal night for Mark Wahlberg. Some, like Hilary Swank, get in the element, while others—namely, Lady Gaga—make it clear they’ve never been the sporty type. Below, take a look back at some of the most famous faces spotted at games past.

2001 Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc via Getty Images Britney Spears and Steven Tyler appear to have really hit it off when they performed at the 2001 Halftime Show in Tampa, Florida.

2003 Michael Caulfield Archive/WireImage/Getty Images It’s not everyday you see Carson Daly, Matthew McConaughey, Jimmy Kimmel, and Kate Hudson in the same room—let alone a pre-Super Bowl tailgate.

2004 KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler attended the 2004 edition.

2005 Frank Micelotta/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Will Smith introduced Alicia Keys at the 2005 game hosted in Jacksonville, Florida.

2006 Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Mick Jagger chatted with press prior to taking the stage with the Rolling Stones at the 2006 Super Bowl.

2008 Photo by Rob Tringali/Sportschrome via Getty Images Kurt Russell and Kate Hudson joined the Giants and the Patriots in hitting the field in 2008.

2009 Photo by Kevin Mazur via Getty Images To say that Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner were in an entirely different sartorial era when they watched the Arizona Cardinals and Pittsburgh Steelers face off in 2009 may be an understatement.

2010 Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images Jennifer Lopez chose Marc Anthony over Ben Affleck as her date to the Miami Gardens, Florida Super Bowl in 2010.

2010 Photo by Andy Lyons via Getty Images Elsewhere in the stadium, Kim Kardashian helped head coach Sean Payton celebrate the New Orleans Saints’ defeat of the Indianapolis Colts.

2010 Photo by Alexander Tamargo via Getty Images Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt treated their then-eight-year-old son Maddox to game day in 2010.

2012 Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Katy Perry showed her support in more ways than one during the 2012 showdown between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots.

2013 Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Alicia Keys cut an elegant figure at the 2013 edition in New Orleans, Louisiana.

2015 Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images Chrissy Teigen made the most of the Glendale, Arizona’s wintertime heat when attending the game with husband John Legend in 2015.

2016 Photo by Christopher Polk via Getty Images Lady Gaga added some sparkle to the crowd at the 2016 Super Bowl in Santa Clara, California.

2016 Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones kept it more conventional.

2016 Photo by Kevin Mazur via Getty Images January Jones christened Taraji P. Henson and Amy Adams her “Super Bowl girls” when they attended the game together in 2016.

2017 Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Simone Biles kept a watchful eye over proceedings in Houston, Texas.

2019 Streeter Lecka/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Gisele Bündchen watched her now ex-husband Tom Brady emerge victorious back in 2019.

2020 Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images Just three dudes—who happen to be named Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, and Miles Teller—at the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami Gardens, Florida.

2022 Ronald Martinez/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Drake stayed icognito at the 2022 showdown in Inglewood, California.

2022 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Biebers watched on with Kendall Jenner (and her former boyfriend Devin Booker) from a VIP suite.

2022 Ronald Martinez/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Charlize Theron enjoys a little football, too.

2023 Diggzy/Shutterstock A$AP Rocky proved to be a supportive partner as he watched Rihanna do her thing at the 2023 Super Bowl.

2023 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter matched in baggy sweatsuits.

2023 @Caradelevingne Cara Delevingne with an outfit choice for us non-football fans.