The celebrity baby announcement has become its own genre of pop culture spectacle: sometimes a carefully staged photoshoot, sometimes a cryptic caption, and occasionally a paparazzi discovery that forces a public reveal. Some parents share every milestone, while others keep their little ones firmly off the grid.

So far, the class of 2026—the next generation of nepo babies, if you will—is already shaping up to be a stylish one. Below, every celebrity baby born in 2026 so far.

Charles Melton and Camille Summers-Valli @melton Charles Melton is officially a dad. On March 9, the Riverdale actor shared that he his partner Camille Summers-Valli welcomed their first child together. “Our family,” Melton captioned an Instagram carousel with images of the newly-minted family of three. Melton and Summers-Valli, an artist and photographer, announced that they were expecting a child together in January 2026. Prior to Summers-Valli, Melton was previously linked to Chase Sui Wonders, Chloe Bennet, and his Riverdale co-star Camila Mendes.

Ellie Goulding and Beau Minniear Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images After months of maternity red carpet fashion, Ellie Goulding welcomed her second child, a baby girl, and first with boyfriend Beau Minniear in early March. Goulding is already a mom to son Arthur, 4, whom she shares with ex-husband Caspar Jopling. “On Friday, I gave birth to a beautiful healthy baby girl. We are totally obsessed with her,” the singer said on her Instagram story. “It was fitting that I spent International Women's Day with her and the incredible female team at St Mary's, who provided me and my baby with extraordinary care and kindness. I will always be in awe of midwives.”

Paul Anthony Kelly and Syd Widziszewski-Kelly John Nacion/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The love story continues for Love Story star Paul Anthony Kelly. Amid his turn as JFK Jr., the actor and model confirmed that he and his wife, Syd Widziszewski-Kelly, had welcomed their first child together. Kelly and Widziszewski-Kelly got married in 2023, but have largely kept their relationship out of the public eye. “One year ago we tied the proverbial knot and since that day I have been the happiest and healthiest I think I’ve ever been. I love you more than words will ever do justice. To several lifetimes more,” Kelly wrote on the anniversary of their wedding.

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara have grown their family. On January 18, the couple—who share sons, Riley, 4, and Barry, 2—welcomed their daughter, Mikey Moon, via surrogate. "Our baby girl Mikey Moon Trainor has finally made it to the world thanks to our incredible, superwoman surrogate,” Trainor announced in an Instagram post. “We are forever grateful to all the doctors, nurses, teams who made this dream possible. We had endless conversations with our doctors in this journey and this was the safest way for us to be able to continue growing our family.”

Ansel Elgort Bruce Glikas/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Actor Ansel Elgort is adding “dad” to his resume. On January 13, sources confirmed to People that Elgort had welcomed a son into the world. At the time, details surrounding the child had not been made public, but in Fenruary the actor provided a look into his new life. "Fatherhood is exhilarating, exhausting, it’s everything and more. The present feels more present and the future brighter," Elgort said on Instagram. "He wakes us up all night and yet I’ve never felt stronger during the day. He goes from crying to laughing, expressing everything he feels and it’s freed me to do the same."