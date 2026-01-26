By now, Hollywood breakups arrive with the same inevitability as awards season: sometimes quietly, sometimes with a headline-making thud. If 2025 proved anything, it’s that even the most seemingly bullet-proof love stories aren’t immune to sudden endings. Last year started with shocking breakups from couples like Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler, Emma Corrin and Rami Malek, and Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin, and ended with perhaps the most shocking of them all: Nicole Kidman’s split from Keith Urban after 19 years of marriage.
Of course, breaking up with your partner is an action not even celebrities set out to achieve in the new year. But 2026 is sure to deliver its fair share of heartbreak—for better or worse. Here, keep track of the biggest celebrity breakups of 2026.
Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos
Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos’s relationship has officially ridden off into the sunset. On January 26, Entertainment Tonight reported that the model and cowboy have gone their separate ways after a two-year relationship.
Hadid and Banuelos were first spotted together in 2023 and made their romance official one year later, coinciding with the co-purchase of a home in Fort Worth, Texas. According to the outlet, Hadid “is doing her best to stay positive and distract herself since their split.” Reportedly, the model “is still processing the breakup since it was a very serious relationship.”
In May, Hadid opened up about her relationship with the professional rancher. “I saw him and it was like a gust of fresh air,” she told British Vogue. “I always wanted the cowboy, and he’s pretty gorgeous...He works for his family, he works for his customers and he works to hopefully build a home and a family one day.”
Karol G and Feid
According to TMZ, Latin music stars Karol and Feid “quietly” ended their relationship after three years together. The former couple were first linked in 2021 after they collaborated on the song “Friki.” Per reports, the singers remain on friendly terms.
Ali Wong and Bill Hader
On January 7, People reported that Ali Wong and Bill Hader have decided to go their separate ways after two years together. Despite the split, Wong, 43, and Hader, 43, remain amicable.
“It was too difficult to make the relationship work with Ali’s upcoming stand up tour and Bill’s various film and TV projects this year,” a source told the outlet. “They’re focusing on their work and kids, while continuing to support and root for each other. They are very much friends and still in touch.”