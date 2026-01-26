Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos’s relationship has officially ridden off into the sunset. On January 26, Entertainment Tonight reported that the model and cowboy have gone their separate ways after a two-year relationship.

Hadid and Banuelos were first spotted together in 2023 and made their romance official one year later, coinciding with the co-purchase of a home in Fort Worth, Texas. According to the outlet, Hadid “is doing her best to stay positive and distract herself since their split.” Reportedly, the model “is still processing the breakup since it was a very serious relationship.”

In May, Hadid opened up about her relationship with the professional rancher. “I saw him and it was like a gust of fresh air,” she told British Vogue. “I always wanted the cowboy, and he’s pretty gorgeous...He works for his family, he works for his customers and he works to hopefully build a home and a family one day.”