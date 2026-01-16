You may be abiding by dry January to revive your body from the destruction wreaked upon it during the holidays, but the stars are doing no such thing. We’re only a few weeks into the year, and already, the social calendar is filling up. Brands are wasting no time breaking out the champagne and hors d’oeuvres, fueled by awards season, new collaborations, or the simple desire to throw a great bash. Fêtes are taking place all over the world in honor of award nominees, fresh launches, the Olympics, fashion month, and every other reason imaginable. It’s all just an excuse to have a wonderful time. And while you might not be invited to the biggest parties in town, you can still enjoy them vicariously. Keep checking back here as we cover the best and brightest events of the year—and their A-list attendees.

Bulgari BFA Eternal beauty was the theme of the night at the Bulgari event held at the luxury jewelry brand’s Rodeo Drive flagship on January 15. VIP clients, celebrities, and creatives came together to celebrate Bulgari Eternal, a new collection breathing new life into archival designs.

Bulgari BFA Maude Apatow, Phoebe Dynevor, and Ryan Destiny were in attendance on Thursday night, enjoying the conversation and immersive experiences on offer. Apatow and Destiny, specifically, acted as models for the evening, wearing the new collection while enjoying rooftop cocktails and the celebratory atmosphere.