Celine Dion has shared that she’ll be postponing several European tour dates after being diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder called stiff person syndrome. In a a pair of emotional videos posted to her Instagram account on Thursday in both English and French, Dion, 54 said that the syndrome, which affects “something like one in a million people,” doesn’t allow her “to sing the way I’m used to.”

Stiff person syndrome is a rare, progressive syndrome that affects the nervous system, specifically the brain and spinal cord according to the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences. Symptoms may include extreme muscle stiffness, rigidity and painful spasms that severely impair mobility.

“While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having,” Dion said. “Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.”

“I miss you so much,” the Grammy winner added. “I miss seeing all of you, being on the stage, performing for you. I always give 100% when I do my shows, but my condition is not allowing me to give you that right now.”

Dion has “hope that I’m on the road to recovery,” she said. “This is my focus.” She tearfully thanked her fans for their “encouraging wishes of love and support by social media.”

“This means a lot to me,” Dion said. “Take care of yourselves. Be well. I love you guys so much, and I really hope I can see you again real soon.”

The post caption says that Dion’s spring 2023 shows will be rescheduled for 2024, and that her summer 2023 shows are cancelled.