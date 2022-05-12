The Sundance hit, Cha Cha Real Smooth—which was bought up by Apple TV+ for $15 million following its festival success—just released its first trailer, officially introducing us to one of the most anticipated romantic comedies of the year.

Cha Cha tells the story of 22-year-old Andrew (Cooper Raiff), fresh out of Tulane with nowhere to go but back home to live with his mom (Leslie Mann), her boyfriend (Brad Garrett), and kid brother. His job at the mall food court isn’t exactly where Andrew thought he’d find himself post-grad, but when he attends a Bar Mitzvah with his brother, and exhibits his prowess for getting reluctant attendees on the dance floor, he finds an unexpected calling. It’s at the Bar Mitzvah that Andrew meets Domino (Dakota Johnson) and her autistic daughter, Lola. Andrew uses his party starter charm to connect with Lola and Domino offers him a babysitting gig as a result. As Andrew spends more time with the mother-daughter pair, he starts to fall for Domino, but her more age-appropriate fiancé (Raul Castillo) steps in and complicates things. From the trailer (and a basic knowledge of romantic comedies), it seems like Andrew doesn’t let that stop him as he continues to pursue Domino, while simultaneously finding himself and becoming an adult in the process.

The movie is the second project from Raiff, who’s pulling triple duty in Cha Cha as writer, director, and star. His debut film, Shithouse, was also a festival success, debuting to much praise at the 2020 SXSW, only to be stymied by the pandemic. This second film, though, with its big names attached and surrounding buzz will likely be the project that finally puts Raiff on the map.

Cha Cha Real Smooth will be released in theaters and on Apple TV+ on June 17th. Check out the trailer below: