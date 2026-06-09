A swanky Chanel party in New York City might be the last place you’d expect to see the Knicks game displayed on giant television screens. But on Monday, June 8, the 19th annual Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner happened to take place on the same evening the NBA team was playing Game 3 in the championship series. Since their historic winning streak has united New Yorkers in ways unprecedented, the French label decided to lean all the way into Knicks mania .

Ayo Edebiri, Alex Consani, Teyana Taylor, Keke Palmer, Sarah Pidgeon, Tribeca Festival founders Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal, Paloma Elsesser, and many more stars attended the event, which celebrates artists who have donated original works to the winning filmmakers at the festival (participants like Carrie Mae Weems and Hank Willis Thomas were also in attendance). It was a glorious mix of worlds: amid all the fresh-off-the-runway fashion and candlelit clusters of pink peonies lining the tables at the Tribeca Grill were orange and blue (instead of classic black and white) cookies that waiters passed around on silver trays. The napkins were embroidered with orange and blue double C’s, and Knicks caps were also on offer.

“I’m quite disappointed they didn’t ask me to be on the team this year,” Consani said to W, noting to New York Knicks coach Mike Brown that she is available and “six-foot-four, right now. But I’m a fan, I’ve definitely watched games on set.”

Paloma Elsesser and Alex Consani Courtesy of Chanel

Grace Gummer and Sarah Pidgeon Courtesy of Chanel

Ayo Edebiri Photograph by Emma Beiles Howie

Those TVs, by the way, weren’t just for showing the match—Leonardo DiCaprio, Bradley Cooper, Spike Lee, and more sent video messages to Jane Rosenthal, congratulating her on 25 years of heading up the Tribeca Festival. “Jane and I have worked together closely for 37 years,” De Niro said in a speech during the meal. “We tease that she’s my work wife, except there’s no messy prenup.”

Sofia Coppola, Grace Gummer, Christy Turlington, and Cole Escola circled the room in Matthieu Blazy’s coveted takes on the house’s tweed skirt suits and little black dresses. Molly Gordon wore an oversized leather Knicks jacket to show her team spirit while Palmer arrived in a playful beaded dog-print set from Blazy’s debut Métiers d'art collection featuring the face of his own dog in the mix. “Who doesn’t love dogs?” Palmer asked gleefully.

Cole Escola Photograph by Emma Beiles Howie

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Photograph by Emma Beiles Howie

Christy Turlington Photograph by Emma Beiles Howie

Billy Crystal and Whoopi Goldberg Courtesy of Chanel

Sofia Coppola Courtesy of Chanel

Keke Palmer Photograph by Jutharat Pinyodoonyachet

For her part, Teyana Taylor actually had tickets to the game and jetted straight to Madison Square Garden after a quick bite at the dinner party. Her fellow Harlem native, A$AP Rocky, recently told reporters he wasn’t just a Knicks fan, he himself was a Knick. Did Taylor agree? “Yes! When you’re a New Yorker, how we speak about us being New Yorkers, it’s always gonna be cocky. And we don’t regret it!”

Of course, it wouldn’t be a party without some Polaroids. Here, an exclusive set by photographer Emma Beiles Howie.

Alex Consani Photograph by Emma Beiles Howie

Anok Yai Photograph by Emma Beiles Howie

Chase Sui Wonders Photograph by Emma Beiles Howie

Grace Gummer Photograph by Emma Beiles Howie

Paloma Elsesser Photograph by Emma Beiles Howie

Sarah Pidgeon Photograph by Emma Beiles Howie

Keke Palmer Photograph by Emma Beiles Howie

Rashida Jones Photograph by Emma Beiles Howie

Camila Morrone Photograph by Emma Beiles Howie

Owen Thiele Photograph by Emma Beiles Howie

Teyana Taylor Photo by Emma Beiles Howie

Whitney Peak Photograph by Emma Beiles Howie

Inde Navarrette Photograph by Emma Beiles Howie

W Editor in Chief Sara Moonves and Sofia Coppola Inde Navarrette

Molly Gordon Photo by Emma Beiles Howie

Karen Elson Photo by Emma Beiles Howie

Whoopi Goldberg Photo by Emma Beiles Howie