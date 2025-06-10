Two hours before Chanel’s annual Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner kicked off on Monday night, there was already a crush of fans lined up outside New York City’s downtown restaurant The Odeon, awaiting the stars who were slated to attend the event. Each year, Chanel throws a soirée to celebrate not only the filmmakers featured in the festival, but also the visual artists who contribute original works that serve as the festival’s awards. A blend of art, fashion, and cinema has long been baked into the luxury house’s DNA; when Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel founded the brand in 1910, she surrounded herself with artists like Erik Satie, Jean Cocteau, and Pablo Picasso. In 2025, the roster of contributing artists is just as stacked, albeit a bit more of the moment: Lauren Halsey, Alteronce Gumby, Naudline Pierre, Raúl de Nieves, Tuan Andrew Nguyen, Jeffrey Meris, and more were invited to submit works for the 2025 Artists Awards program.

Of course, the Hollywood contingent was well-represented. Blake Lively, Robert De Niro, Mariska Hargitay, Sofia Coppola, Nas, Celine Song, and Christy Turlington were all in attendance, along with Molly Gordon, Maude Apatow, Lola Tung, and Joe Jonas. Jon Hamm turned the evening into date night with his wife Anna Osceola. “We’re neighborhood folks now, we live down here in Tribeca,” Hamm told W, adding that he’s most looking forward to watching his “dear friend” Michael Sherman’s film at the festival, Horse Girls.

Blake Lively Photo by Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Jon Hamm and Ana Osceola Photo by Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Osceola and Hamm happen to be costars on Apple TV+’s Your Friends and Neighbors—but this actually isn’t the first time they’ve been coworkers. The pair first met while filming Mad Men in 2015. “After getting home from set, I usually shower because I have so much gunk in my hair that I have to wash it out, or else I feel gross,” Hamm said of his post-work rituals. “We usually take our dog out for a nice stroll,” Osceola added. “If it’s been a hard day, then just relaxing at home and zoning out in front of the TV.”

“We have a really good couch,” Hamm added.

Anna Osceola, Jon Hamm, Christy Turlington Burns, and Edward Burns Photo by Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Maude Apatow, Jerry Seinfeld, and Jessica Seinfeld. Photo by Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Further down the carpet, Coppola had also gotten the date-night memo; she attended the party with her husband, Phoenix frontman, Thomas Mars. The two are parents to 18-year-old Romy Mars, a budding actor and musician who released her latest single, “A-Lister” last month. “It’s really fun to see her writing her songs and making them,” Coppola said. “It’s cool she’s doing her own thing.” Would the director known for her impeccable-vibe soundtracks ever use a Romy Mars tune in a movie? “I don’t know, I’d never thought of that,” Coppola replied. “But I love her music.”

Joe Jonas and Lily Allen Photo by Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Tommy Dorfman, Celine Song, and Laufey. Photo by Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Coppola was not aware, however, that her daughter had recently posted a TikTok that declared “I only respect my grandpa because Lana likes his movie,” with audio of Lana Del Rey describing her love of The Godfather series. “Oh my god, that’s so funny,” Coppola said with a wry laugh. “That’s terrible, she shouldn’t say that! But she’s just being cheeky.”