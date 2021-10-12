The Tribeca Film Festival and Chanel’s women’s filmmaker program, Through Her Lens, is back for 2021—but this time around, a special project celebrating seven years of amplifying the voices and work of emerging women filmmakers has turned the camera onto some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

Glenn Close, Angela Bassett, Thuso Mbedu, Angelica Ross, Chase Sui Wonders, and 41 other actors, directors, producers, and supporters of women in film submitted Polaroids of themselves—think glam headshots—for “In Development,” something of a Covid-era celebration. Usually, Chanel and Tribeca put on a series of in-person cocktail parties, events, and one particularly chic lunch to kick off the first day of the program, which begins this year on October 12 and ends October 14. This time around, however, In Development allowed celebrities—not all of whom are participating in Through Her Lens, but are friends of the house and film festival, or are simply great supporters and advocates of women in film—to get creative in their ways of celebrating Through Her Lens.

Self-shot photographs give a window into the stars’ personal aesthetics: Natasha Lyonne wears her lion’s mane of curly red hair freely, Glenn Close gives a shy smile, and Diane Kruger delivers her version of a mirror selfie.

From left: Angela Bassett, Diane Kruger, Chase Sui Wonders, Thuso Mbedu, Natasha Lyonne, and Maude Apatow. INFO 1/6

Glenn Close and Angelica Ross. INFO 1/2

This year, Through Her Lens has adopted a hybrid online-slash-in-person model for its three-day program of workshops, classes, and peer-to-peer sessions for the filmmaker finalists. Five films have been selected, including Anything Valuable by rising director Annalise Lockhart (she’s worked as first assistant director for movies including Julia Garner’s The Assistant and the FX breakout show Reservation Dogs), and Night Bloom, a film produced by Spike Lee’s daughter, Satchel Lee. One team will receive full financing to produce their short film with support from Tribeca Studios. The others will be awarded grant funds to support their films’ development.

The writing mentors who will work with these budding filmmakers include Amy Schumer and Zoe Lister-Jones; Leslie Mann and Gayle King are among the jurors panel.