Charles Melton Talks Beef and Singing Beyoncé to His Daughter
After dreaming of a role in Lee Sung Jin's Netflix series, the actor landed in the show’s second season—and brought his athletic instincts with him.
In the near decade since Charles Melton cemented his mainstream heartthrob status as Reggie Mantle on Riverdale, the 35-year-old actor has steadily gravitated more toward arthouse fare. First came his turn as a young father opposite Julianne Moore in Todd Haynes’s May December; now Melton stars in the second installment of Lee Sung Jin’s Beef as an aspiring physical therapist swept into the pressure-cooker class dynamics of an ultraexclusive country club. The role allowed Melton to tap into both his past as a college athlete and the easy charisma that has made him such a magnetic screen presence. For W’s annual TV portfolio, Melton spoke with W Editor at Large Lynn Hirschberg about how the Netflix series entered his life, his experience of new fatherhood, and his unwavering devotion to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Did you watch season 1 of Beef?
I did. I dreamt of being in season 2. I'm a huge fan of Steven Yeun. I knew that Lee Sung Jin, the creator of the series, had a mood board with me on it for season 2 of the show. We were at dinner, and he showed me a picture of myself and said, “This is our writers room. We’re writing it for you!” I was pinching myself because I didn’t want to be overly excited. I told him “Yes!” immediately.
How familiar were you with the whole country club experience?
I was not familiar with the world of country clubs. There's, like, an initiation fee, which Lee Sung Jin said was, I think, $300,000 per year. That’s a lot of money.
You got to go back to Korea while filming.
I did. It was amazing. My whole family got to see me. We were there for, like, a month. So much skincare. Best skincare in the world.
Do you get starstruck?
I was at some sort of party. I was really starstruck when I saw LeBron James walk in, and behind him was Jalen Hurts, the quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles. He was wearing a white suit. I went up to him and said, “Mr. Jalen Hurts, my name is Charles Melton.” He dabbed me up and was like, “I know who you are.” My head exploded. I was so over the moon.
Are you a big football fan?
I’m a huge American football fan—Philadelphia Eagles, go Birds! I played at Kansas State University. I was good in high school, but I only played on special teams in college. I was pretty fast—I could run a 100-meter dash in 10.9 seconds.
That’s very fast! Can you still do that?
The last time I tried to run fast was when we were filming episode 8 of Beef in Korea, and I pulled my hamstring. It was bad, but I kept working.
Do you have any good scars?
I have a scar on my elbow from having MRSA—it’s kind of a gross thing to talk about. When I was 15, there was a lot of pain in my right elbow, and it was turning black. There’s only one cure for this flesh-eating disease. I had two surgeries, and they removed the part of the elbow called the weenus. I don’t have a weenus on my right elbow.
Do you have any favorite reality shows?
There’s this show where people date and they don’t know each other’s ages. Age of Attraction, on Netflix. I saw, like, half an episode. I think my reality TV is sports games.
What’s your zodiac sign?
I’m a Capricorn. I was born at 4:20 on January 4. Capricorns are stubborn, hardworking, very specific. My moon’s in Virgo, and I have some Gemini in there.
Do you have a go-to karaoke song?
“Halo,” by Beyoncé. I’m a dad now, and I sing it to my daughter all the time. I sing it very, very calmly, and by the end there are tears running down my face.