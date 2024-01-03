What Charles Melton Did for May December

Last summer, Charles Melton said goodbye to Reggie Mantle, the character he played for six seasons on The CW’s campy teen soap Riverdale. A few months later, he was picking up several awards and nominations (including a Golden Globe) for his role as Joe Yoo in Todd Haynes’s May December. While his co-stars Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore, both Oscar winners, are at the top of their game, it’s Melton’s performance that provides the film with its raw emotional gut punch. After marrying and having three children with a woman who began grooming and abusing him when he was just 13, Joe, about to be an empty-nester at just 36, is forced to come to terms with the reality of his situation. The 33-year-old actor threw himself fully into the role, gaining weight and finding an entirely new way to act. Here, Melton discusses,his favorite karaoke song, and working with two titans.

To play Joe in May December, you gained about 40 pounds. Was that always the plan?

The director, Todd Haynes, and I talked about what Joe would feel like, and it gave me an open opportunity to eat whatever I wanted! Joe has this softness to him. I ate a lot of favorite childhood snacks like Gushers, Fruit Roll-Ups, ice cream, pizza with popcorn on it. It was great.

Was it hard to stop?

No, but I still sneak a Gusher here and there.

Had Julianne ever seen your television show, Riverdale?

I don’t believe so, and I didn’t suggest it. I was in awe of her and Natalie Portman.

While you were auditioning, did you have any inkling that you were going to get the part?

I don't think I had a feeling. I remember after the six-week process of auditioning and doing the chemistry read, talking to my team and just telling them, "This is the greatest experience in my career." Because I kind of discovered a way to work that I've never really had the chance to do. So that was the gift.

Were you a theatrical child?

I really wasn't a theatrical child. I just loved going to the movies every week with my dad and my family. I kind of just fell into acting. I wanted to be a part of the medium of storytelling and got lucky.

When you were growing up, what was your favorite film?

The Matrix. I watched The Matrix almost every day. I thought I was Neo, the chosen one. I will be so starstruck if I ever meet Keanu Reeves!

What is your go-to karaoke song?

“Halo,” by Beyoncé. I scored 100 percent in noraebang, which is Korean karaoke.

Melton wears a Ferragamo tank top, pants, and shoes; David Yurman necklace; Rolex watch.

Are you a Halloween person?

There's a lot of anime characters I want to dress up as, but I think about it two weeks out. Then it's like the day before Halloween, and I'm like, "I'm just going to not go anywhere."

Have you ever seen people dressed up as Reggie Mantle, your character on Riverdale, for Halloween?

I have! It’s a simple costume: just a letterman jacket. It’s sweet.

There’s a scene in May December that I love. Your character has just had a brief fling, and he jumps onto the bed like a happy child. He is soon deflated, but for that one moment, he’s so hopeful.

Yeah, Joe is like, “Oh wow, we kissed! Now we get married!” It’s a heartbreaking scene. I’m like, “Joe, what are you doing?!”

