Chase Sui Wonders has been hovering on the edge of Hollywood for a few years now, as both an indie standout in critically acclaimed Gen-Z fare like Genera+ion and Bodies Bodies Bodies and a fashion darling with enviable style (and lineage—her aunt is designer Anna Sui). But with The Studio, the Apple TV+ industry satire from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, Wonders takes center stage in what’s arguably her first proper breakout role.

In it, Wonders plays Quinn, a cunning junior executive trying to survive—and scheme—her way up the corporate ladder. Jumping into a project with comedy legends like Rogen, Catherine O’Hara, and Kathryn Hahn was more than a little intimidating, but like her character, Wonders holds her own. She also collaborated on Quinn’s style, which features tailored suits, vintage Gucci sunglasses, and a bob inspired by The Incredibles’ Edna Mode.

Seth Rogen is your costar and the co–executive producer and writer of The Studio. Did you audition with him?

Just once. It was a 10-minute riff session. He lit up a joint at the end of it and said, “That was great.” He has the best, best laugh. Immediately after I hung up the Zoom audition, I watched a 10-minute compilation of Seth Rogen’s laughs. And now, on the show, I have to scheme against him. He’s my boss, and I have to call him a little bitch! It's pretty intimidating to scheme against someone who's been your childhood hero.

What's your favorite Seth Rogen film?

This Is the End is the last great American comedy. It’s just incredible top to bottom. In terms of Seth's acting performances, I think Observe and Report is slept on, although it's having a bit of a renaissance. 50/50 is incredible. It's one of the best movies about terminal illness we’ve got out there. His Steve Jobs performance is slept on as well. He's an amazing actor, and he has a total range. The way he plays [Steve Wozniak] is so deep and powerful, and I think more people should cast him in drama movies if he wants to do them.

On the show, you have a very particular sense of style. Did you contribute to Quinn’s look?

Our brilliant costume designer, Kameron Lennox, has a catalog knowledge of so much fashion history and movie references. We talked a lot about making Quinn look and feel like a guy. She's trying to sit with the big dogs—to squeeze her way in and rub elbows with these suit-wearing suits. There was just a slew of vintage Gucci sunglasses, and we picked the most ridiculous ones. Chic Edna Mode was a reference that I was going for.

Would people say you were a theatrical child?

I was incredibly shy. I couldn't speak outside of my home, so I would speak to my siblings and my mom. My mom would take me to the grocery store, and her friends would be like, "How old are you?" and I would stare at them dead-eyed. I thought everything that everyone was saying was so embarrassing. I couldn't bear to participate. I'm making up for lost time by talking so much now.

What was the first job you booked?

I was the knife in a community theater production of Beauty and the Beast. I wore a very long, tall costume held together by wires. I had to sing, but I did so very quietly. I had no stage presence at that time.

What was the first job you actually got paid to do?

Judd Apatow cast me in The King of Staten Island, but I got cut from the film, which is hard to do in a Judd Apatow film because they're notoriously long. I've since spent some time with him, and he said, "Chase, never forget, I actually discovered you. Even though you're on the cutting room floor—a lot of great actresses have been on my cutting room floor." So I see that as a badge of honor.

Who was your cinematic or TV crush when you were growing up?

I had a big crush on Justin Bieber. I went to see that documentary, [Justin Bieber:] Never Say Never, a couple of times in theaters, and I was just like, Man, that guy's got the sauce. “Baby” was about me, and I was the one less lonely girl.

Do you get starstruck?

Yes, but it takes a certain kind of person. I just met [Adolescence star] Owen [Cooper], and I was like, "How does one have so much talent in just such a young mind?" That is truly powerful. It's like an infinity stone. I met Vince Vaughn the other day, and I was really starstruck.

Do you have a favorite reality show?

I loved The Hills back in the day. I have recently gotten into Love on the Spectrum. There's something so human about it. Also, Jeopardy! My castmate Ike Barinholtz won Celebrity Jeopardy! We would do Jeopardy! on set every day.

What's your secret skill?

I'm a figure skater. I'm from Detroit, Michigan, and I grew up bouncing around ice hockey rinks. I can still do my axel, which I'm very proud of. I was a really aggressive tomboy, so I hated wearing those tight leotards. I never wore skirts. I would take off my figure skates, then get in my hockey equipment with all the stinky boys. I lived at the rink.

What was your first red carpet?

My first carpet was the Bodies Bodies Bodies premiere. I wore an amazing Miu Miu mini that had a gorgeous sheer slit in the middle, and I had my hair in a bun. It felt very glamorous.

Do you have any fashion moments that you regret?

I wore Heelys for so long that I had to get several sizes year after year. I wore them everywhere—to church, to school. Anytime my mom was going to the grocery store, I was like, "I'm coming with you," so I could Heely-roll down the aisles with those sweet, sweet linoleum floors.

