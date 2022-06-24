Chris Evans Has Finally Bid Adieu to His iPhone 6S

Chris Evans has made millions upon millions (and then some) in the 11 years he’s been Marvel’s Captain America. And yet, it wasn’t until this week that the 41-year-old actor stopped communicating via an iPhone 6S. The device came out seven years ago, and as any Apple customer knows, that’s lightyears for a device that comes from a company infamous for constantly updating its products. (For example: When I recently dropped in to the Apple store for a minor repair of my 2020 MacBook Pro, the “Genius Bar” employee—with a straight face—called it an “antique.”) In fact, Apple has released no less than 22 versions of the iPhone since 2015, all of which have of course increased in quality.

As you would expect for a proud owner of an outdated device, Evans seems to have had a love-hate relationship with his erstwhile 6S. “We had a good run,” he began his announcement of the upgrade on Twitter. “I’ll miss your home button.” (Stars: They really are just like us.) “I won’t miss the nightly battle of trying to get you to charge,” he continued. “Or your grainy pictures. Or your sudden drops from 100% battery, to 15%, to completely dead all within minutes.” In conclusion: “It was a wild ride. Rest easy, pal.”

Evans initially tweeted a photo of the process of transferring his data from the old to new—then quickly deleted it. Perhaps it was too painful of a reminder of his ole pal’s demise. Fortunately, @PopCrave has preserved it for posterity.