Sorry folks, but this year’s newly annointed “Sexiest Man Alive” is spoken for. Chris Evans, 41, is reportedly dating someone, and has been for quite some time. According to People, the actor has been seeing Portuguese actress Alba Baptista, 25, “for over a year” and things are getting serious between the pair. “They are in love and Chris has never been happier,” a source told the site. “His family and friends all adore her.”

Those who tuned into this year’s Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris may recognize Baptista as the Christian Dior muse, Nathasha, in the Lesley Manville-helmed film. In addition, the actress stars in the Netflix series Warrior Nun as the titular nun/warrior and has credits on many telenovelas and various TV shows in Portugal. Baptista is just getting her start in the industry, but is already showing signs of a promising career. Last year, the actress was awarded the Shooting Star Award at the Berlinale Film Festival.

In addition to acting, Baptista is also an accomplished linguist. The actress is fluent in five different languages, which she learned while attending a German school in her native Lisbon. “It was a really strict school that gave us a lot of discipline,” she told W. “And consequently, you had to be spotless with your languages—very, very on point.”

While the news of Evans and Baptista’s relationship may come as a surprise for some, others have been speculating about the duo for awhile. Many took note when Baptista followed Evans and many of his family members on Instagram back in summer 2021. It is thought the pair met then, when they were both in Europe working on projects. Since then, fans have been looking very closely at both Evans and Baptista’s social media activity for clues regarding a potential relationship, and there have been a few scattered around here and there. According to Just Jared, many believe they spent New Years together as it looked like Baptista posted a photo on Instagram from Evans’ backyard. Then, in January, Evans seemed to be visiting Lisbon, where Baptista resides. The two sparked rumors once again over Halloween when Evans posted a photo of pumpkins on Instagram, which fans recognized as Baptista’s mother’s profile picture on the app.

As of now, neither Evans nor Baptista have commented on the rumors regarding their potential relationship, though in a recent interview with People, Evans did speak about his desire to start a family soon. “That's absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family,” he said. “When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared.”