Fleetwood Mac vocalist and keyboardist Christine McVie passed away on November 30th at the age of 79 as the result of “a short illness” according to a statement from her family. “On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death,” they wrote. “We would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally.”

Born Christine Anne Perfect in Bouth, Lancashire in 1943, McVie grew up in Smethwick, near Birmingham, with her father, a concert violinist and music professor, and mother, a psychic. McVie began taking piano lessons at the age of four and studied music much throughout her childhood. She eventually went to Moseley School of Art in Birmingham to study sculpture with the hopes of becoming an art teacher. During her time in school and after, McVie was part of many different blues bands. Then, in 1969, she married Fleetwood Mac bassist John McVie and a year later, she joined the band. McVie would go on to become an integral member of the group, and her breakup with John helped to inspire “You Make Loving Fun,” and other songs on Rumors, the band’s biggest album of all time.

Between 1980 and 1998, McVie left and rejoined Fleetwood Mac a handful of times, and in 1984 she released her second solo album, Christine McVie. In 2014, she reunited with the band for the first time in almost 20 years for the On With the Show tour. Then, in 2017, McVie and former bandmate, Lindsey Buckingham, joined forces to record Lindsey Buckingham Christine McVie. The two went on tour together that year to promote the album.

McVie will be remembered as the mind behind some of Fleetwood Mac’s greatest hits, including “Don’t Stop,” “Hold Me,” “Little Lies,” and “Over My Head.” Following her passing, the band made a statement on Twitter. “There are no words to describe the passing of Christine McVie,” they wrote. “She was truly one-of-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually, and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”

